Crime Watch

March 4
1. Fraudulent transfer, valued at $617.70, was reported at 3200 Palmer Hills Court.
March 7
2. Christopher Delay, 24, 4422 State Street, apt. 22C, was arrested at 600 Grant Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and child endangerment with no injury.
March 8
3. Tools, valued at $3,650, were reported stolen at Gilbert Street and Interstate 74.
March 10
4. Margaret Anne Searle, 41, 2222 West 30th Street, Davenport, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
5. Martin Kelvin Ballew, 44, 2222 West 30th Street, Davenport, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
March 11
6. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $30, was reported at 2200 Kimberly Road.
March 14
7. A license plate, valued at $20, was reported stolen at 1700 Isle Parkway.
8. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,000, was reported at 4100 Mallard Court.
9. Krystal Ann Blanchard, 33, 9500 14th Street SW, Rock Island, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of interference with official acts, third degree theft, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
March 15
10. Christie Kopf, 49, 21445 Scott Park Road, apt. 60, Davenport, was arrested at 800 Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
March 17
11. Mark Aaron Peters, 45, was cited at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of third degree theft.
March 18
12. Electronics, valued at $750, were reported stolen at 1700 State Street.
March 19
13. A 2017 Dodge Journey, no value listed, was reported stolen at 1200 Eastmere Drive.
14. Ayana Lasharon Archie, 29, 2708 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested at Hillside Drive and Heather Lane on suspicion of interference with official acts, fifth degree criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, and simple assault.
15. Electronics, valued at $20, was reported stolen at 1700 Isle Parkway. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was also reported.
March 20
16. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported at 800 Hillside Drive.
March 21
17. Cash, valued at $200, was reported stolen at 2600 Maplecrest Road.
18. Tools and household goods, valued at $200, were reported stolen at 7100 State Street.
19. A 2010 Ford Taurus and a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at 2700 Hawthorne Court, resulting in $250 in damage.
March 22
20. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $18, was reported at 5700 Emily Road.
21. Electronics, valued at $2,200, were reported stolen at 1700 Isle Parkway. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was also reported.