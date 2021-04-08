Crime Watch

9. Krystal Ann Blanchard, 33, 9500 14th Street SW, Rock Island, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of interference with official acts, third degree theft, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

March 15

10. Christie Kopf, 49, 21445 Scott Park Road, apt. 60, Davenport, was arrested at 800 Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

March 17

11. Mark Aaron Peters, 45, was cited at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of third degree theft.

March 18

12. Electronics, valued at $750, were reported stolen at 1700 State Street.

March 19

13. A 2017 Dodge Journey, no value listed, was reported stolen at 1200 Eastmere Drive.

14. Ayana Lasharon Archie, 29, 2708 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested at Hillside Drive and Heather Lane on suspicion of interference with official acts, fifth degree criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, and simple assault.