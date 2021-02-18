Crime Watch

January 4

1. Joseph Farrell, 41, no address given, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and fifth degree theft.

January 5

2. John Douglas Miller, 71, 4852 Jersey Ridge Road, apt. 16, Davenport, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.

3. A 2015 Honda Odyssey and a 2018 Jeep Compass collided at 3200 Maplecrest Road, resulting in $6800 in damage.

January 6

4. A 2000 Ford F35 and a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica collided at State Street and 27th Street, resulting in $18000 in damage.

January 7

5. A 2017 Toyota Corolla and a 2001 Honda Accord collided at Addyson Drive and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $7000 in damage.

January 8

6. Chad Michael Lee, no address given, was arrested at 8th Street and Brown Street on suspicion of third degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, fifth degree burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

January 10