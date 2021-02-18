Crime Watch

January 4
1. Joseph Farrell, 41, no address given, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and fifth degree theft.
January 5
2. John Douglas Miller, 71, 4852 Jersey Ridge Road, apt. 16, Davenport, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
3. A 2015 Honda Odyssey and a 2018 Jeep Compass collided at 3200 Maplecrest Road, resulting in $6800 in damage.
January 6
4. A 2000 Ford F35 and a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica collided at State Street and 27th Street, resulting in $18000 in damage.
January 7
5. A 2017 Toyota Corolla and a 2001 Honda Accord collided at Addyson Drive and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $7000 in damage.
January 8
6. Chad Michael Lee, no address given, was arrested at 8th Street and Brown Street on suspicion of third degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, fifth degree burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
January 10
7. Matthew Wayne Peters, 49, 4109 Santa Fe Trail, Davenport, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts.
January 11
8. A 2017 Honda Pilot and a 2015 Chevrolet Trek collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $600 in damage.
January 13
9. A 2008 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Kia Sedona collided at State Street and 16th Street, resulting in $2300 in damage.
January 14
10. Laura Querida Hamlin, 41, 1406 East 9th Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1000 State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
January 15
11. A 2016 Honda Civic and a 2010 Saturn Outlook collided at Middle Road and Fairmeadows Drive, resulting in $2500 in damage.
12. Ski Debourcy, 51, 4710 Sheridan Street, Davenport, was arrested at 2500 Magnolia Drive on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
January 16
13. A 2013 Jeep Wrangler and a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox collided at 1000 Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $501 in damage.
14. A 2001 Mazda Miata and a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox collided at 800 Middle Road, resulting in $1000 in damage.
January 19
15. A 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan, valued at $12500, was reported stolen at 6100 Hess Court.
16. A 2013 Chevrolet Impala and a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse collided at Deerbrook Drive and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1700 in damage.
January 20
17. A 2012 and a 2013 Ford Escape collided at 1900 Maplecrest Road, resulting in $11000 in damage.
18. A 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 2017 Toyota 4 Runner collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $10000 in damage.
19. Gift cards, a wallet, purse, bag, key fob, cash, and backpack, valued at $755, were reported stolen at 1800 Plum Tree.
January 24
20. A 2019 Honda Ridgeline and a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox collided at 4800 Competition Drive, resulting in $10 in damage.
21. A 2012 Hyundai Sonata collided with a street sign on Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $700 in damage.
22. Cash, various cards, and a purse, and a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer, no value listed, were reported stolen at 2600 Cypress Drive.
23. A 2019 Ford Escape, watch, wallet, and various cards, no value listed, were reported stolen at 3800 53rd Avenue.