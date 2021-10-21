Crime Watch

September 17
1. A 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada and a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Wildwood Trail and Lincoln Road, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
September 22
2. Michelle Mooney, 27, no address given, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of second degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, and an intrastate warrant.
3. A 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander and a 2007 Honda Odyssey collided at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
4. A 2018 Ford F250 and a 2020 Toyota Tacoma collided at 29th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
September 23
5. A 2012 Hyundai Accent and a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta collided at the 400 block of River Drive, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
September 24
6. Neoshay Porsha Wheeler, 23, 3765 Creek Hills Drive, apt. 4, was arrested at 1600 Grant Street on suspicion of providing false identification information.
September 25
7. A car part, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen at 2900 62nd Street Court.
8. A 2009 Toyota Camry and a 2004 GMC Sierra collided at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
9. A 2016 Mazda CX5 and a 2013 Cadillac CTS collided at State Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $6,500 in damages.
September 26
10. A car part, valued at $2,000, was reported stolen at 2900 62nd Street Court.
11. A radio, valued at $140, was reported stolen at 3000 Field Sike Drive.
12. Trisha Marie Carter, 37, 2285 Crow Creek Road, was arrested at 3900 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
September 27
13. A car part, valued at $8,000, was reported at 1700 Isle Parkway.
14. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported at 4100 Mallard Court.
September 28
15. Paige Wesley, 42, 370 Newport Street, Detroit, Michigan, was arrested at 5961 Oregon Drive on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication and transient merchant license requirement penalty.
16. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was reported at 4100 Mallard Court.
17. Larry Dean Gibson, 54, 1918 Washington Street, apt. 3, Davenport, was arrested at the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of drug possession/delivery of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
18. A 2008 Dodge Caliber collided with a deer at the 5800 block of State Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
September 29
19. A 2015 Honda CRV and a 2016 Jeep Patriot collided at 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
20. A 2021 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
21. A 2020 Kia Forte and a 2019 Toyota Highlander collided at the 2200 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
October 1
22. A 2015 Mazda Touring and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee collided at Middle Road and Surrey Drive, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
23. Justin James Pries, 32, 312 ½ North Lincoln Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 1431 Kimberly Road on suspicion of first degree theft, third offense operating while intoxicated, and fifth degree theft.
24. A 2018 Lexus NX300 and a 2012 Honda Accord collide at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $800 in damage.
October 2
25. License plates, valued at $30, were reported stolen at 200 23rd Street.
26. Alcohol, valued at $38, were reported stolen at 800 Middle Road.
27. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported at 3800 Tanglefoot Lane.
October 3
28. A 2019 Ford Expedition and a 2010 Mitsubishi Pass collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
29. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $2,000, was reported at 400 23rd Street.
30. Jenna Christine Wiepert, 32, 2604 Central Avenue B, was arrested at 2600 Central Avenue on suspicion of domestic abuse assault with a dangerous weapon.
October 4
31. A 2021 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2008 Mercury Mariner collided at the 2700 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $25,000 in damage.
32. Jonathon Trevon Green, 26, 2705 Magnolia Drive, was arrested at 2700 Magnolia Drive on suspicion of domestic abuse simple assault and interference with official acts.