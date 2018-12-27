Nov. 28
1 Cash and checks, valued at $641, were reported stolen in the 2400 block of 53rd Avenue.
Nov. 29
2 A 2017 Toyota RAV4, a Chevrolet Traverse, a 2015 Subaru WRX, a 2006 Jeep Liberty, a 2008 Ford Focus, and a 2011 Ford Focus collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $17,500 in damage.
Dec. 2
3 Gabriel Theron Cook, 20, 1923 Glenn St., was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
4 Cole Michael Teshak, 20, 2107 Iverness Drive, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and providing false identification information.
5 Computers and a PlayStation, valued at $2,025, were reported stolen in the 1500 block of Fairlane Drive.
Dec. 3
6 Karena Mae Johnson, 33, 3944 Partridge Circle, was arrested in the 3900 block of Partridge Circle on suspicion of domestic assault with injury and possessing contraband in a correctional facility.
Dec. 4
7 A 2004 Honda Odyssey, a 2017 Kia Sportage, and a 2014 Toyota Camry collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $15,300 in damage.
8 Jacob Joel Mitchell, 26, 610 15th St., was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
9 Mark Aaron Peters, 42, 2821 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 3700 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
10 Crystal Bevans, 35, 3324 Diehn Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
11 A 2002 Honda CRV and a 1998 Honda Civic collided at Belmont Road and Katie Lane, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
Dec. 5
12 Fraudulent checks, totaling $480, were reported in the 3600 block of Chateau Knoll.
13 A laptop, valued at $485, was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Magnolia Drive.
14 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $3,000, was reported in the 900 block of Grant Street.
Dec. 6
15 Austin Lee Levan, 23, 2917 Bellevue Ave., was arrested in the 2900 block of Bellevue Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, taxable substance-possession or distribution without a tax stamp, drug possession/delivery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
16 Jeremy Michael Crane, 24, no address given, was arrested in the 2900 block of Bellevue Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, taxable substance-possession or distribution without a tax stamp, drug possession/delivery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
17 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 5500 block of Willmeyer Drive.
18 A 2005 Nissan Altima and a 2015 Subaru Forester collided at 53rd Avenue and Lockwood Drive, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
Dec. 7
19 Michael Wesley McKinney, 31, 9010 13th St., Rock Island, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
Dec. 8
20 A 2012 Ford Fusion, valued at $9,500, was reported stolen in the 2600 block of Crestview Drive.
Dec. 9
21 Frederick Lamont Gay, 38, 1014 14th ½ St., was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of simple trespass.
22 A garage door opener, valued at $50, was reported stolen iun the 2900 block of Oxford Drive.
23 A 2009 Ford Fusion and a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado collided in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $800 in damage.
Dec. 10
24 A 2017 GMC Denali and a 2002 Nissan Altima collided at Hopewell Avenue and Middle Road, resulting in $800 in damage.
25 A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, and a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer collided at Moencks Road and Evergreen Place, resulting in $59,500 in damage.
26 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $2,000, was reported in the 1000 block of Hawthorne Drive.
Dec. 11
27 A 2015 Toyota Sienna and a 2010 Honda Civic collided at 18th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $250 in damage.
