Crime Watch

July 4

10. Various cards and a wallet, valued at $350, were reported stolen at 2700 Crow Creek Road. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was also reported.

11. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,200, was reported at 4800 Devils Glen Road.

July 5

12. Various cards, a wallet, cash, and bible, valued at $77, were reported stolen at 4600 Norfolk Place.

13. A purse, valued at $350, was reported stolen at 3100 Oxford Drive.

14. Cash, valued at $221, was reported stolen at 1100 Hall Street.

July 6

15. Richard Lee Scott, Jr., 45, 1905 16th Street, Silvis, was arrested at 3800 Depot Street on suspicion of interference with official acts, third degree theft, and trespass with damage.

16. Zachary John Freiburger, 22, 4803 Eagle Court, Davenport, was arrested at 1000 Utica Ridge Place on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated. A 2012 Jeep Liberty and a 2002 Dodge Durango collided at 1001 Utica Ridge Place, resulting in $7,000 in damage.

July 7