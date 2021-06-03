Crime Watch

May 6

9. Kira Lee Wall, 18, 5250 Troy Road, Avon, Illinois, was arrested at 12th Street and State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

May 7

10. A 2021 Ford F150 and a 2012 Honda passenger car collided at Hopewell Avenue and Middle Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.

11. Scot David Smit, 24, 2805 East 43rd Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1300 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

12. A 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2011 Ford F150 collided at 3800 State Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.

May 8

13. A 2010 Honda CRV and a 2012 Ford Explorer collided at Grant Street and 17th Street, resulting in $9,000 in damage.

May 9

14. A 2011 Nissan Rogue and a 1999 Ford F150 collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $3,300 in damage.

15. A 2009 Honda Civic and a 2014 Buick Lucerne collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.