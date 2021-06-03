Crime Watch

April 23
1. Samuel Paul Daily, 23, 315 Colony Drive, Davenport, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
April 27
2. A 2010 Ford Fusion, a 2011 Nissan Frontier, and a 2016 Ford Focus all collided at Sutton Court and Sutton Place, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
3. Electronics, valued at $2,278, were reported stolen at 900 Middle Road.
April 28
4. Camping gear, valued at $400, was reported stolen at 4900 Schaefer Court.
May 1
5. Fraudulent charges, valued at $700, were reported at 800 Middle Road.
May 3
6. Jon Thomas Kucharo, 45, 2510 Brambleberry Court, was arrested at 1200 Grant Street on suspicion of felony forgery, false imprisonment, assault causing bodily injury, and driving while license denied or revoked.
May 4
7. A 2006 Dodge Durango and a 2020 Toyota Camry collided at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $19,500 in damage.
May 5
8. A 2018 Toyota Highlander and a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
May 6
9. Kira Lee Wall, 18, 5250 Troy Road, Avon, Illinois, was arrested at 12th Street and State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
May 7
10. A 2021 Ford F150 and a 2012 Honda passenger car collided at Hopewell Avenue and Middle Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
11. Scot David Smit, 24, 2805 East 43rd Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1300 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12. A 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2011 Ford F150 collided at 3800 State Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
May 8
13. A 2010 Honda CRV and a 2012 Ford Explorer collided at Grant Street and 17th Street, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
May 9
14. A 2011 Nissan Rogue and a 1999 Ford F150 collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $3,300 in damage.
15. A 2009 Honda Civic and a 2014 Buick Lucerne collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
16. A 2010 Honda Civic and a 2013 Toyota Scion collided at 2185 53rd Avenue, resulting in $800 in damage.
May 10
17. Electronics, valued at $2,200, were reported stolen at 800 Devils Glen Road.
May 11
18. A 2020 Honda Accord and a 2004 Ford Taurus collided at Magnolia Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $550 in damage.
19. A 2008 Hyundai Sonata and a 2917 Subaru Crosstrek collided at 1100 block of Grant Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
May 12
20. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $6,289.26, was reported at 2700 Hawthorne Drive.
21. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported at 2800 Glenn Street.
22. Tools, valued at $657, were reported stolen at 900 Middle Road.
23. A 2014 Mazda CX 5 and a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Hopewell Avenue and Middle Road, resulting in $12,000 in damage.
May 13
24. A 2021 Toyota Corolla and a 2000 Buick Century collided at 3400 Towne Pointe Drive, resulting in $800 in damage.
25. Clothes and jewelry, valued at $630, were reported stolen at 1800 Central Avenue.
26. A 2018 Toyota Highlander and a 2006 Mazda A3I collided on Devils Glen Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
27. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a pedestrian collided at 1900 Bristol Drive, resulting in $0 damage. The pedestrian was transported to Trinity at Terrace Park Hospital.
28. A 2014 Nissan Altima and a 2011 Toyota Highlander collided at 3300 18th Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
May 14
29. A 2012 Volkswagen Passat collided with a building at 700 Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
30. A 2016 Chevrolet Impala and a 2005 Dodge Dakota collided at 800 Lincoln Road, resulting in $100 in damage.
May 15
31. A 2009 Ford Escape and a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse collided on Mississippi Boulevard and 16th Street, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
32. A 2001 Buick Lucerne and a 2019 Honda Ridgeline collided at Interstate 74 and Mississippi Boulevard, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
33. A 2018 Ford F15 and a 2004 Chevrolet Express collided at Crow Creek Road and Schoolhouse Road, resulting in $2,200 in damage.
34. Alcohol and consumable goods, valued at $428, were reported stolen at 2900 Devils Glen Road.
35. Consumable goods, valued at $70.99, were reported stolen at 2900 Devils Glen Road.
May 16
36. Roofing materials, valued at $2,500, were reported stolen at 2100 Cody Street.
37. A 2007 Mitsubishi Galant and a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $200 in damage.
38. A firearm, valued at $500, was reported stolen at 2900 Hawthorne Drive.
May 18
39. Jewelry, valued at $6,000, was reported stolen at 2600 Oak Street.