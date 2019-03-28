February 12
1 A fraudulent check, valued at $1,859.35, was reported in the 2100 block of State Street.
February 26
2 John Olin Dunbar, 56, 2950 Hawthorne Drive, Apt. 210, was arrested at 18th Street and Central Avenue on suspicion of second-offense public consumption/intoxication.
February 28
3 Jesse Lee Willis, 26, 2925 West 49th St., Davenport, was arrested at 39th Street and State Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
March 1
4 Carlton Ray Kipper, 31, 518 West 61st St., Davenport, was arrested at Westwood Road and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
March 2
5 A 2013 Ford Focus and a 2004 Chevrolet Classic collided in the 1200 block of 14th Street, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
March 3
6 Robert Drew Vaughn, 34, 1914 31st St. A, Moline, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of drug possession/delivery, possession or distribution of a taxable substance without a stamp, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an interstate warrant.
7 Rebecca Lindsey Casel, 31, 2819 9th Ave., Moline, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of drug possession/delivery, possession or distribution of a taxable substance without a stamp, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an interstate warrant.
March 4
8 Jared Daniel Shepherd, 32, 404 North Cedar Road A, New Lenox, Illinois, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of domestic assault with injury, criminal mischief, and obstruction of emergency communications.
9 Curtis Newberry, 23, 706 West 12th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1100 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of violation of no contact or protective order.
10 Donivan Jacob Dodd, 27, 1441 West 8th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2800 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of drug possession/delivery, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $800, was reported in the 7100 block of State Street.
March 5
12 A 2007 International semi-truck collided with an overpass at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
13 Mckenzie Michele Silvan, 24, 2205 Aspen Drive, Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of drug possession/delivery, possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts, and an intrastate warrant.
14 Jessica Deeann Sage, 48, no address given, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of providing false identification information, third-degree theft, and an interstate warrant.
15 Ronnie James Parks, 33, 122 South Thornwood Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of providing false identification information and an interstate warrant.
16 A 2012 Freightliner Cascadia and a 2006 GMC Envoy collided at Fenno Road and State Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
17 A 2016 Chrysler Town and Country collided with a building in the 3500 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $12,000 in damage.
March 8
18 A 2005 Honda Civic and a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Indiana Avenue and Wells Ferry Road, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
19 Attempted fraud, no value listed, was reported in the 2300 block of 53rd Avenue.
March 9
20 A 2014 Toyota Sienna collided with a building in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
21 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 2200 block of Grant Street.
22 Clifford Josef Airgood, 51, 931 23rd St., was arrested in the 900 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
23 A bag, valued at $25, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Grant Street. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was also reported.
24 Credit cards and cash, valued at $200, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Grant Street.
25 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $2,000, was reported in the 2000 block of Bellevue Avenue.
26 A cloth bag and iPad, valued at $410, were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Grant Street. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was also reported.
March 10
27 Coffees, valued at $10, were reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
28 A 2007 Dodge Caravan and a 2017 Nissan Rogue collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.2, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
29 Joshua Andrew Finley, 40, 1006 Hillside Drive, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container passenger over 21.
30 David Lee Clark, Jr., 49, 1440 Timberline Drive, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
31 Monica Ann Logan, 21, 1311 4½ Street, Rock Island, was arrested in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
32 A phone, valued at $250, was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Learning Campus Drive.
March 11
33 Alexis Joyceann Delay, 19, 2205 Kimberly Road, Apt. 426, was cited in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
34 Credit cards, cash, a food stamp card, debit cards, gift cards, valued at $2,180, were all reported stolen in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was also reported.
March 12
35 A 2015 Audi A3 and a 2000 Toyota Camry collided at Plum Tree Road and Raleigh Avenue, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
36 Jenna Christine Wiepert, 30, 3515 Greenbrier Drive, was arrested in the 2100 block of Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.