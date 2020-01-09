You are the owner of this article.
Crime Watch
November 13

1 - Tools, valued at $4,428, were reported stolen in the 300 block of 28th Street.

December 5

2 - Tools, valued at $100, were reported stolen in the 4200 block of Amesbury Drive.

December 11

3 - Fraud, valued at $30, was reported in the 3100 block of Middle Road.

December 12

4 - A 2012 Ford Focus collided with a utility pole in the 3000 block of Central Avenue, resulting in $17,000 in damages.

5 - Alcohol, valued at $34.32, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.

December 14

6 - Melissa Jean Garbes, 39, 107 NW 3rd Ave., Tripoli, Iowa, was arrested in the 6900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

7 - Various cards, certificates, clothing, cash, and electronics, valued at $3,174, were all reported stolen in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.

December 15

8 - Ashley Vanoteghem, 34, 1138 State Street, was arrested in the 1000 block of State Street on suspicion of third-degree theft.

9 - Charles Henry Wandall, 49, 3293 Fairview Drive, was arrested in the 3500 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.

December 16

10 - Electronics, valued at $375, were reported stolen in the 2500 block of East Crest Avenue.

11 - A 2015 Ford Fusion and a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $13,000 in damages.

December 17

12 - A fraudulent check, valued at $1950.49, was reported in the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive.

13 - A 2002 Chevrolet Impala and a 2010 Kia Soul collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $3,500 in damages.

December 18

14 - A 2015 Audi A3 and a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 5, resulting in $4,000 in damages.

15 - Stephanie Sue Greve, 43, 1501 State St., Apt. 243, was arrested in the 700 block of Grant Street on suspicion of second-offense driving while intoxicated.

16 - A 2008 Dodge Avenger, valued at $3,000, was reported stolen in the 3000 block of State Street.

December 19

17 - A 2012 Volkswagen and a 2002 Jeep Liberty collided at the 3700 block of State Street, resulting in $3,500 in damages.

18 - A 2017 Ford Edge and a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damages.

December 20

19 - A 2012 Toyota Camry and a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $2,000 in damages.

20 - Ashley Pugh, 28, 805 W. 15 1/2 St., Davenport, was arrested in the 700 block of Grant Street on suspicion of habitual-offender driving while barred.

December 21

21 - Rebecca Dominguez, 29, 1627 W. 8th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2800 block of Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of simple assault and first-offense public consumption/intoxication.

22 - Decore Aaron Johnston, 32, 1423 14th St., was arrested in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.

December 23

23 - David George McGarry, 38, 423 Brown Street, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

