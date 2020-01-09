Crime Watch

November 13

1 - Tools, valued at $4,428, were reported stolen in the 300 block of 28th Street.

December 5

2 - Tools, valued at $100, were reported stolen in the 4200 block of Amesbury Drive.

December 11

3 - Fraud, valued at $30, was reported in the 3100 block of Middle Road.

December 12

4 - A 2012 Ford Focus collided with a utility pole in the 3000 block of Central Avenue, resulting in $17,000 in damages.

5 - Alcohol, valued at $34.32, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.

December 14

6 - Melissa Jean Garbes, 39, 107 NW 3rd Ave., Tripoli, Iowa, was arrested in the 6900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

7 - Various cards, certificates, clothing, cash, and electronics, valued at $3,174, were all reported stolen in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.

December 15