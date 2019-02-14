Jan. 9
1 Andrew Michael Fisher, 36, 2260 Joann Drive, Spring Hill, Tennessee, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of forgery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Jan. 14
2 A 2002 Ford F250 was involved in a single vehicle crash on the Interstate 74 bridge, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
Jan. 15
3 Jesse Micah Wallace, 40, 2429 East George St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2400 block of Holly Drive on suspicion of second-offense public consumption/intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 17
4 A 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 2013 Lexus RX 350 collided at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
Jan. 18
5 A 2005 International 7600 plow truck and a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu collided in the 1800 block of Bellevue Avenue, resulting in $100 in damage.
Jan. 19
6 A 2006 Buick Lacrosse, a 2006 Ford Explorer, and a 2005 Mercedes E500 collided in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive, resulting in $1,010 in damage.
7 A 2018 Jeep Renegade was involved in a single vehicle crash at Interstate 74 and Grant street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
Jan. 22
8 A 2011 Ford Edge and a 2005 Ford 500 collided in the 1100 block of Lincoln Road, resulting in $900 in damage.
9 Forgery, valued at $100, was reported in the 3300 block of Middle Road.
10 A 2016 Hyundai Elantra and a 2014 Nissan Versa collided at 29th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
Jan. 23
11 A 2016 Ford Explorer, a 2014 Honda Ridgeline, a 2004 Mazda 3, and a 2015 Ford F350 collided at Interstate 74 and Lincoln Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
12 A 1999 Ford F250 collided with a sign at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
Jan. 24
13 A 1999 Chrysler Sebring and a 2012 Ford F350 collided in the 1400 block of Central Avenue, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
14 A 2017 Honda CRV and a 2011 Ford F250 collided at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
15 A 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 2011 Buick Enclave collided at Devils Glen Road and State Street, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
16 A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu collided in the 800 block of Grant Street, resulting in $21,000 in damage.
17 A 2001 Toyota Corolla and a 2011 Ford F150 collided at Maplecrest Road and Victoria Street, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
18 A 2014 Ford Focus and a 2016 Ford Explorer collided at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
19 A 2004 Honda Accord collided with a building in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
Jan. 25
20 Raney Skye Cox, 29, 2329 16th Ave., Moline was arrested in the 1000 block of State Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
21 A 2004 Ford F150 and a 2008 Dodge Ram collided in the 1000 block of State Street, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
22 A 2009 Nissan Murano was involved in a single vehicle crash at Interstate 80 mile marker 301, resulting in $100 in damage.
23 A 2008 Chevrolet Impala collided with a guardrail at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.7, resulting in $600 in damage.
24 A 1997 Chevrolet K1500 and a 2017 Dodge Journey collided at Grant and 17th streets, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
Jan. 26
25 A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, a 2013 Ford Focus, a 2016 Ford Explorer, and a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria collided at Interstate 74 mile, marker 5, resulting in $11,500 in damage.
26 A 2006 Ford F150 was involved in a single vehicle crash at Interstate 74, mile marker 4.7, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
27 A Honda Pilot, valued at $31,000, was reported stolen in the 3300 block of South Hampton Drive.
28 A 2013 Lexus RX350 and a 2013 Ford Explorer collided in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $600 in damage.
29 A 2002 Honda Accord and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
30 A 2009 Nissan Armada and a 2015 Honda CRV collided at 53rd and Addyson Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
31 A 2017 Honda Pilot and a 2011 Toyota Avalon collided at Olympia Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $3,700 in damage.
32 A 2015 Toyota Rav4 and a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 23rd Street and Lincoln Road, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
33 A 2005 GMC Sierra and a 2015 Toyota Camry collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
Jan. 27
34 Endia Monique Jones, 20, 1117 East 15th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of assault causing injury.
35 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $1,000, was reported in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
Jan. 28
36 A 2003 Toyota Camry, a 2011 Land Range Rover, and a 2008 Dodge Caravan collided at Middle and Devils Glen roads, resulting in $3,400 in damage.
37 A 1996 Toyota RAV4 and a Toyota RAV4 collided at 18th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
Jan. 29
38 A 2014 Alex Firetruck and a 2011 Subaru Outback collided at State and 16th streets, resulting in $1,025 in damage.
39 A 2003 Chevrolet 2500 was involved in a single vehicle crash at Interstate 80, mile marker 301.6, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
40 An iPad, valued at $485, was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
