Crime watch

August 24
1 John Robert Wellman, 43, 2530 Fairway Court, was cited in the 2500 block of Fairway Court on suspicion of third degree harassment.
August 26
2 A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Ford Escape collided in the 1800 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
August 27
3 Cash, tools, and various cards, valued at $649.38, were reported stolen in the 3600 block of 53rd Avenue.
August 28
4 A 2017 Volkswagen Passat, a 2014 GMC Sierra, and a 2014 Honda Accord all collided at Devils Glen Road and Glenbrook Circle, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
5 Cash, valued at $300, was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Glencoe Lane.
August 31
6 Tools, truck parts, and checks, valued at $4025.98, were reported stolen in the 2600 block of Shoreline Drive. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $15,000, was also reported.
7 Credit cards, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 5000 block of Devils Glen Road.
September 2
8 A 2006 Nissan Maxima and a 2006 Dodge Durango collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
September 4
9 Various credit cards, cash, a handbag, purse, and wallet,Toyota 4 Runner, valued at $2,765, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Parkway Drive.
10. Food, valued at $32.32, was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Utica Ridge Place.
September 5
11 Bryce Allen Barnett, 20, 1101 48th Avenue, East Moline, was cited in the 1900 block of Edgewood Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
12 Clothes and a backpack, valued at $288, were reported stolen in the 2900 block of Middle Road.
September 6
13 A backpack and credit cards, valued at $100, were reported stolen in the 20 block of Estate Court. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was also reported.
September 7
14 Jongwoon Park, 28, 809 North Perry Street, apt. 102, Davenport, was cited at in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of simple trespass.
September 8
15 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $750, was reported in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road.
16 Megan Piechowski, 43, 2807 Chateau Knoll, was arrested in the 2800 block of Chateau Knoll on suspicion of child endangerment and simple assault.
17 Credit cards, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 6400 block of Dorothy Drive.
September 9
19 Kevin Marrero-Valquez, 26, 2315 Baker Avenue, Rock Island, was arrested at Interstate 74 mile marker 5 on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and open container driver over 21.
19 A 2004 Toyota 4 Runner was involved in a single vehicle accident at Interstate 74 mile marker 5, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
20 Michelle Yvette Moore, 26, 5511 34th Avenue, apt. 6A, Moline, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
21 A 2019 Kia Forte and a 2004 Chevrolet Cruze collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
September 10
22 Rickey Lee Appleby, 24, 6153 Island View Drive, Davenport, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of theft.
23 A 2004 Subaru Legacy and a 2003 Toyota Camry collided in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
24 A 2013 Honda Accord and a 2019 Kia Sorrento collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
September 11
25 A 2012 Jeep Patriot and a 2006 Acura MDX collided in the 3400 block of Sunny Hill Drive, resulting in $3200 in damage.
26 A bicycle, valued at $600, was reported stolen in the 900 block of 17th Street.
September 12
27 A 2003 Honda Accord and a 2015 Kia Forte collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
28 A 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer and a 2018 Subaru Forrester collided in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
September 13
29 James Alden Noble, 52, no address given, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
30 A 1998 Chevrolet GMT and a 2006 Hyundai Elantra collided at Central Avenue and 16 ½ Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
September 16
31 A 2007 Ford Escape and a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse collided in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway, resulting in $400 in damage.
