Crime watch

15 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $750, was reported in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road.

16 Megan Piechowski, 43, 2807 Chateau Knoll, was arrested in the 2800 block of Chateau Knoll on suspicion of child endangerment and simple assault.

17 Credit cards, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 6400 block of Dorothy Drive.

September 9

19 Kevin Marrero-Valquez, 26, 2315 Baker Avenue, Rock Island, was arrested at Interstate 74 mile marker 5 on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and open container driver over 21.

19 A 2004 Toyota 4 Runner was involved in a single vehicle accident at Interstate 74 mile marker 5, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

20 Michelle Yvette Moore, 26, 5511 34th Avenue, apt. 6A, Moline, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.

21 A 2019 Kia Forte and a 2004 Chevrolet Cruze collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $7,000 in damage.

September 10