Crime watch

April 7

10. Fraud, valued at $590.02, was reported in the 6200 block of Dodds Drive.

11. Dakota Christian Sexton, 26, 4624 Harrison Street, Davenport, was arrested in the 3700 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, second degree theft of a motor vehicle, habitual offender driving while barred, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

12. Paul Parrow, 36, 3932 Elsie Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at Middle Road and 18th Street on suspicion of possession or distribution of a taxable substance without a tax stamp, possession of a controlled substance, third offense operating while intoxicated, and open container driver over 21.

13. Jason Thomas Lawler, 38, no address given, was arrested in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.

April 8

14. Nicole Marie Watson-Lam, 45, 1033 20th Street, Rock Island, was arrested in the 1700 block of Fairmeadows Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

15. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,500, was reported in the 100 block of 23rd Street.