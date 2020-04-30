Crime watch

March 29
1. Jeremiah Hugh Ward, 32, 2609 18th Street, East Moline, was arrested in the 1300 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
April 1
2. Electronics, valued at $250, were reported stolen in the 1300 block of Sunny Hill Court.
April 2
3. A license plate, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 2800 block of Hawthorne Drive.
April 4
4. Clothes, valued at $60, was reported stolen in the 3100 block of Chateau Knoll. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was also reported.
5. A 2009 Subaru Forester and a 2014 Dodge Challenger collided in the 2700 block of 18th Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
April 5
6. A 2018 Chrysler Pacifica, valued at $30,000, was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Plum Tree Road.
7. Food, valued at $155.88, was reported stolen in the 10000 block of Utica Ridge Place.
8. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $50, was reported in the 1300 block of Devils Glen Road.
9. Bicycles, valued at $1,058, were reported stolen in the 2300 block of Oak Street.
April 7
10. Fraud, valued at $590.02, was reported in the 6200 block of Dodds Drive.
11. Dakota Christian Sexton, 26, 4624 Harrison Street, Davenport, was arrested in the 3700 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, second degree theft of a motor vehicle, habitual offender driving while barred, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12. Paul Parrow, 36, 3932 Elsie Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at Middle Road and 18th Street on suspicion of possession or distribution of a taxable substance without a tax stamp, possession of a controlled substance, third offense operating while intoxicated, and open container driver over 21.
13. Jason Thomas Lawler, 38, no address given, was arrested in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
April 8
14. Nicole Marie Watson-Lam, 45, 1033 20th Street, Rock Island, was arrested in the 1700 block of Fairmeadows Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
15. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,500, was reported in the 100 block of 23rd Street.
16. A 2008 Nissan CP and a 2004 Toyota Camry collided at the 1700 block of Fairmeadows Drive, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
April 9
17. Jewelry, cash, a wallet, key FOB, and license, valued at $40, were reported stolen in the 4400 block of State Street.
18. A 2016 Toyota 4 Runner, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
April 10
19. A 2011 Ford F150, valued at $20,000, was reported stolen in Sunset Circle.
April 11
20. A garage door opener, valued at $25, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Avalon Court.
April 13
21. Firearms and a driver’s license, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 1700 block of Monterey Court.
22. A 2016 Jeep Wrangler and a 2018 Cadillac UT collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
April 14
23. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $700, was reported in the 900 block of Middle Road.
24. A 2020 Nissan Rogue was involved in a single vehicle accident at 13th Street and Kimberly Road, resulting in $5,150 in damage.
