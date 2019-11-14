October 5
1 - A 2006 Infiniti M35 and a 2012 Hyundai Elantra collided in the 2600 block of Hawthorne Drive, resulting in $1,000 in damages.
October 7
2 - A tool, valued at $5,000, was reported stolen at 13th Street and Kimberly Road.
October 12
3 - A 2014 Buick Encore and a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $18,000 in damages.
October 13
4 - A 2000 Jeep Wrangler and a 2016 Nissan Murano collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
5 - Criminal mischief, valued at $20, was reported in the 3300 block of Greenfield Road.
October 14
6 - Brandon Brady, 35, no address given, was arrested in the 20 block of Parklane Circle on suspicion of interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7 - Tools and electronics, valued at $390, were reported stolen in the 2400 block of Avalon Drive.
8 - Paul Lee Cruz, 40, no address given, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of drug possession/delivery, possessing contraband in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container driver over 21.
9 - Steven Darnell Gunn, 24, 975 39th St., Apt. 11, was arrested in the 3700 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
October 15
10 - Shayla Lanay Kuhse, 26, 432 23rd Street, Apt. 2, was arrested in the 400 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of violation of a no contact or protective order.
October 16
11 - A Toyota Camry, valued at $25,000, was reported stolen in the 2800 block of Olympia Drive.
12 - Devin Casper, 43, 716 Franklin Road, Shorewood, Illinois, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
13 - Joshua John Paarmann, 29, 1711 West Pleasant St., Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of felony forgery and interference with official acts.
14 - Max Francesco Sulsenti, 21, 2224 Harrison St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
15 - A backpack and shoes, valued at $435, were reported stolen in the 2800 block of Avalon Drive.
October 17
16 - Sarah Ann Steinke, 27, 3313 Chateau Knoll, was arrested at Queens Court and 18th Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license denied or revoked.
17 - Samantha Ann Soibel, 33, 1222 9th St., Clinton, was arrested in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
October 18
18 - Jewelry, valued at $435, was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Grant Street.
19 - A 2002 Ford Windstar and a 2012 Dodge 8000 collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $750 in damages.
October 19
20 - A 2003 Honda Accord and a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided at 23rd Street and State Street, resulting in $300 in damages.
21 - A 2006 Pontiac G6 and a 2015 Honda CRV collided in the 3300 block of Middle Road, resulting in $6,000 in damages.
22 - Granvil Lobon Angel, 30, 713 11th Ave., Rock Island, was arrested in the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue on suspicion of assault with use/display of a weapon, and contempt violation of a no contact or protective order.
23 - Andrew Erpelding, 41, 3671 Tam O Shanter Drive, was cited in the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
24 - A wallet, various cards, and cash, valued at $350, were reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
25 - Restell Clark, 57, 2706 Magnolia Drive, was arrested at 14th Street and Grant Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
26 - Dog food, valued at $90, was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Greenway Drive.
27 - A 2016 Ford F150 and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $600 in damages.
28 - Justin Patrick Keith, 24, 3475 Clearwater Drive, was arrested in the 3400 block of Clearwater Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts.
October 20
29 - Matthew David Littrel, 45, 3624 State St., Apt. 7, was arrested at 14th Street and Grant Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
30 - Angela Maria Keegan, 43, 2654 West Central Park, Davenport, was arrested in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive on suspicion of third-degree theft.
31 - Timothy Adams Clark, 34, 3739 Cedarview Court, was arrested at Middle Road and 23rd Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
October 21
32 - Alejandro Mayorga, 34, 2719 16th St., Moline, was arrested in the 1300 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
33 - Tools, valued at $625, were reported stolen in the 2700 block of Bellevue Avenue.
34 - Criminal mischief, damage totaling $25, was reported in the 3500 block of Central Avenue.
October 22
35 - A 2014 Ford Escape and a 2009 Nissan Altima collided at Middle Road and Happy Joe Drive, resulting in $10,000 in damages.
36 - Cash and various cards, valued at $285, was reported stolen in the 3900 block of Greenbrier Drive.
October 23
37 - Cash, valued at $1,300, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
38 - Kiana Nicole Harding, 25, 501 21st Court, East Moline, was arrested in the 2000 block of State Street on suspicion of simple assault.
October 24
39 - Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported in the 3600 block of Deertrail Road.
40 - Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported in the 1700 block of Oak Street.
41 - A Nintendo switch, valued at $400, was reported stolen in the 3800 block of Brookwood Lane.
42 - A 2004 Ford F150 and a 2005 Toyota Tacoma collided at State Street and 28th Street, resulting in $6,500 in damages.
October 25
43 - John Olin Dunbar, 56, 413 23rd St., was arrested in the 1200 block of Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
October 26
44 - Andrea Lynn Schneckloth, 51, 2502 Central Ave., was arrested in the 2500 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of reckless use of a firearm with property damage and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
45 - Crystal Lane Hildebrant, 36, 916 Charlotte St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication and an interstate warrant.
46 - Tools, valued at $2,625, were reported stolen in the 4700 block of Woodland Court.
October 27
47 - A 2007 Pontiac G6 was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
48 - Gift cards, valued at $4,200, were reported stolen in the 4100 block of Mallard Court.
October 28
49 - A 2017 Ford Focus and a 1995 Saturn SL2 collided at the 1700 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $1,700 in damages.
50 - Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported at 5075 Crestview Heights Drive.
