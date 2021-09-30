Crime Watch

August 25
1. Jon Kucharo, 45, 2510 Brambleberry Court, was arrested at 1600 Grant Street, on suspicion of interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.
August 27
2. Fraud, valued at $1,600, was reported at 1600 State Street.
3. Cash and various cards, valued at $100, were reported stolen at 4400 State Street.
August 28
4. Cash, valued at $360, was reported stolen at 2900 Hillcrest Avenue.
August 29
5. Brandon Charles Hylton, 32, no address given, was arrested at 3000 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of providing false identification information.
August 30
6. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $119, was reported at 4100 Fairview Drive.
7. Car parts, valued at $1,000, were reported stolen at 4200 State Street.
8. A 2011 Kia Soul collided with a light pole at the 2200 block of State Street, resulting in $12,600 in damage.
August 31
9. A 2018 School Bus and a 2004 Chevrolet Express van collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 6th Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
September 1
10. Cash and miscellaneous items, valued at $80, were reported stolen at 4500 Middle Road.
11. Kewanda Latrice Ramsey, 42, 2214 Rockingham Road, Davenport, was arrested at 700 Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of assault on peace officers and others.
September 2
12. A 2017 Mazda MX-5 and a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 1800 Grant Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
13. A 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander and a 2019 Infiniti QX60 collided at Interstate 74 Ramp C, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
September 3
14. A 2010 Chevrolet Malibu and a 1993 Dodge Dakota collided at Parkway Drive and 18th Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
15. Christopher Walker, 34, 2830 Cody Street, was arrested at 2600 Central Avenue on suspicion of interference with official acts, disorderly conduct, and first offense public consumption/intoxication.
16. Justin Michael Davidson, 39, 1140 Brown Street, was arrested at 2600 Central Avenue on suspicion of disorderly conduct and an intrastate warrant.
17. Brett Anthony Williams, 39, 14761 275th Street, Long Grove, Iowa, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of third degree theft, assault with use or displaying of a weapon, interference with official acts, and an interstate warrant.
18. A 2010 Toyota Prius and a 2014 Honda Odyssey collided at the 2400 block of 18th Street, resulting in $200 in damage.
September 4
19. A 2002 GMC Yukon and a 2006 Honda Element collided at 1700 Isle Parkway, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
20. A 2020 Nissan Versa and a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu collided at 3500 Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
21. Electronics, valued at $40, were reported stolen at 600 28th Street.
September 6
22. Maken-Z Lee Meeks, 24, 104 East Lotte Street, Blue Grass, Iowa, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
23. Maegen Lynn Billings, 31, 6217 Western Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
24. Fraudulent gift cards, valued at $500, were reported at 2300 Tech Drive.
25. A car part, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen at 7100 Valley Drive.
26. A 2021 Hyundai Kona collided with a mailbox at 2800 Eagle Heights Court, resulting in $7,500 in damage.
September 7
27. Household goods, valued at $20,000, were reported stolen at 3400 Towne Pointe Drive.
28. Shirley Ann Gillam, 65, 1549 29th Street, was cited at 1500 29th Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
September 8
29. Forgery by counterfeit, valued at $100, was reported at 1700 Isle Parkway.
September 9
30. A car part, valued at $1,500, was reported stolen at 800 40th Avenue.
September 10
31. A 2010 Ford Taurus and a 2014 VCTY motorcycle collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $100 in damage.
32. A 2007 Jeep Liberty and a 2011 Toyota Prius collided at 3300 18th Street, resulting in $1,475 in damage.
September 11
33. A 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a 2020 Mercedes Metris collided at 4400 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $600 in damage.
September 12
34. Kristy Kay Maczuba, 44, 2745 Crow Creek Road, was arrested at 18th Street and Grant Street on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication and interference with official acts.