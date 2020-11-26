Crime watch

October 12

1. Attempted fraud, no loss, was reported at 2500 Tech Drive.

October 16

2. Kenneth Gene Hart, 57, 27090 238th Street, Leclaire, was cited at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree shoplifting.

October 20

3. Bobby Jo Klum, 36, 1722 West 10th Street, apt B. Davenport, was cited at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.

4. A hit and run accident, no damage total given, was reported at Interstate 74 and Grant Street.

October 24

5. Ryan Mitchell Parris, 36, 1840 West 6th Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of failure to appear on warrant and an intrastate warrant.

October 26

6. Lori Ann Davison, 54, 815 Golden Valley Drive, was arrested at 800 Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of an intrastate warrant and failure to appear on warrant.

October 28