Dec. 15
1 A 2018 Mazda CX5 and a 2010 Chevrolet truck collided at 21st and Grant streets, resulting in $20,000 in damage.
Dec. 18
2 A 2014 Kia Sorento and a 2015 Ford Transit collided at Devils Glen and Middle roads resulting in $2,400 in damage.
Dec. 21
3 Eli Tisor, 3815 Boies Ave., Davenport, was cited in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of supplying alcohol to a person under age.
4 Salinas Hernandez, 39, 402 43rd St., Moline, was cited in the 5100 block of 18th Street on suspicion of supplying alcohol to a person under age.
5 Jewelry and an Xbox, valued at $400, were reported stolen in the 2500 block of Magnolia Drive. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,000, was also reported.
6 Jessica Linn Nelson, 32, 816 24th St., was cited in the 3700 block of Belmont Road for suspicion of supplying alcohol to a person under age.
7 Landon Arthur Hall, 30, 1321 East 39th St., apt 1, was cited in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of supplying alcohol to a person under age.
Dec. 22
8 A 2018 Chrysler Pacifica and a 2012 Mazda 6 collided at Middle Road and Competition Drive, resulting in $100 in damage.
9 A 2015 Chevrolet Suburban, valued at $25,000, was reported stolen in the 5700 block of New Castle Lane.
Dec. 23
10 Jose Humberto Larios, 209, 623 44th St., Rock Island, was arrested at 53rd Avenue and Brentwood Drive on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated and open container driver over 21.
11 Fraudulent practice, valued at $10, was reported in the 800 block of Middle Road.
12 Makaya Culberson, 23, 2002 West 1st St., Davenport, was cited in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 24
13 Ryan Robert Carter, 39, 806 State St., Apt 11, was arrested in the 800 block of State Street on suspicion of third- or subsequent offense public consumption/intoxication.
14 Dominique Neal Walson, 27, 2231 Brookside Drive, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, providing false identification information, and a warrant.
15 Stephanie Hainline, 26, 3024 West 6th St. Court, Milan, Illinois, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 26
16 A 2010 Ford Fusion and a 2008 Mazda MZ3 collided at Learning Campus and Spruce Hills drives, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
17 A 2018 Ford Explorer, valued at $55,000, was reported stolen in the 5600 block of Judge Road.
Dec. 27
18 Fraudulent charges, valued at $400, was reported in the 3900 block of Prairie Lane. Cash and a wallet, valued at $250, also was reported stolen.
19 A 2014 Honda Accord, a 2002 Mazda Tribute, and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 5, resulting in $2,100 in damage.
20 A 2005 Ford F150 and a 2000 Mitsubishi Galant collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $350 in damage.
Dec. 28
21 A 1994 Ford Ranger and a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided at Fairlane Drive and Monterey Court, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
22 A 2012 Honda Accord and a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
23 A 2015 Chevrolet Trax and a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
24 Randy Lee Steffen, 29, 2814 Villa Court, was arrested in the 2500 block of 53rd Avenue on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
Dec. 29
25 A 2018 Dodge Ram and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox collided in the 2100 block of State Street, resulting in $2,800 in damage.
Dec. 30
26 A 2007 Mazda MZ3 collided with a tree in the 4100 block of Middle Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
27 Ashley Reane Cornett, 28, 433 23rd St., was arrested in the 200 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked and possession of a controlled substance.
28 Ian Counihan, 32, 33 Homecrest Ave., Ware, Massachusetts, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 1
29 A 2002 Acura RSX and a 2005 Ford F150 collided at Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $250 in damage.
30 Antwan McCullough, 31, 1005 39th St., Apt 12, was arrested at 14th and Grant streets on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 2
31 Lindsey Dawn Chapman, 30, 7426 25th St., Milan, Illinois, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
32 Alex Thomas Martin, 31, 3216 Somerset Drive, was arrested in the 2000 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
33 A 2000 Volkswagen Beetle and a 2009 Kia Sorento collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 5, resulting in $700 in damage.
Jan. 3
34 Jennifer Avarello, 38, 2018 West 4th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of second-degree theft.
35 Money, valued at $200, was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Valley Vista Drive.
36 Cederick Dean Thomas, 19, 1851 West 7th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2500 block of Glenn Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
37 Wire fraud, valued at $37,907, was reported in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road.
38 A 2004 Pontiac Bonneville and a 2011 Dodge Avenger collided at Lincoln and Kimberly roads, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
Jan. 4
39 Clothes, valued at $100, were reported stolen in the 800 block of 28th Street.
40 A 2016 Honda Civic and a 2017 Toyota Rav4 collided at Summit Hills and Spruce Hills drives, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
Jan. 5
41 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported in the 800 block of Horizon Court.
42 Tiffany Nell Etheridge, 31, 3509 Welshire Drive, was arrested in the 3500 block of Welshire Drive on suspicion of domestic abuse simple assault.
43 A 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2009 Saturn Aura collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 3.5, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
Jan. 6
44 Mattia Denae Toom, 25, 2524 Magnolia Drive, was arrested in the 2500 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts.
Jan. 7
45 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $250, was reported in the 1400 block of 19th Street.
