Crime Watch

July 26
1. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2018 Hyundai Elantra collided at 2200 Grant Street, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
July 31
2. A 2021 Honda CRV collided with a bicycle at Tanglefoot Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $500 in damage.
August 9
3. Cash and a wallet, valued at $450, were reported stolen at 2000 State Street.
August 10
4. A 2022 IHC and a 2016 GMC Terrain collided at 5185 Competition Drive, resulting in $4,300 in damage.
August 11
5. A 2012 Ford Fusion and a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado collided at the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
August 12
6. A 2012 Chrysler 200, a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic, and a 2009 Toyota Highlander collided at 2030 Middle Road, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
August 13
7. A 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan and a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta collided at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
August 14
8. A 2007 Toyota 4 Runner and a 2018 Kia Sorento collided at 3900 State Street, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
August 15
9. A 2006 Lexus RX 330 and a 2021 Ford F250 collided at Woodfield Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $4,700 in damage.
August 16
10. A 2004 Dodge Ram and a 2015 Dodge Ram collided at Parkwild Drive and 31st Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
August 17
11. Tools, cash, and lottery tickets, valued at $625, were reported stolen at 800 Golden Valley Drive.
12. A 2012 Nissan Altima and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee collided at North Ridge Circle and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
13. A 2014 Dodge Challenger and a 2014 Honda Odyssey collided at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
August 18
14. A Honda Accord, valued at $14,552, was reported stolen at 3200 18th Street.
15. A 2014 Chrysler 2LM and a 2017 Ford F15 collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Terrace, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
16. A 2008 Toyota RAV 4 and a 2020 BMX X5 collided at 2900 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
17. A 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2017 Nissan Murano collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $2,700 in damage.
August 19
18. A 2010 Toyota Venza collided with a utility pole at Grant Street and 18th Street, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
19. Fraudulent checks, valued at $42,750, were reported at 1700 Bristol Drive.
20. A 2013 Toyota Corolla, no value listed, was reported stolen at 3000 Willow Drive.
21. Tools and electronics, valued at $408, were reported stolen at 900 Middle Road.
22. A 2013 Volkswagen Passat and a 2013 Ford Econoline collided at Grant Street and 17th Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
23. A 2008 GMC Yukon and a 2013 Ford Fusion collided at Forest Grove Drive and Competition Drive, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
August 20
24. A 2014 Ford Focus and a 2017 Ford Edge collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
25. Jeffrey Rade, 47, 3200 35th Avenue, Rock Island, was cited at Eastwood Court and Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
26. Tools and household goods, valued at $506.75, were reported stolen at 1800 Elmwood Drive.
August 21
27. Money, valued at $100, was reported stolen at 1700 Isle Parkway.
28. A car part, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen at 4000 Middle Road.
August 22
29. British La Trece Lloyd, 35, 2700 Magnolia Drive was arrested at 2700 Magnolia Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury and possession of a controlled substance.
30. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $525, was reported at 2900 Middle Road.
August 23
31. A car part, valued at $3,500, was reported stolen at 5600 Devils Glen Road.
August 24
32. A 2009 Chevrolet Malibu collided with a tree at 2400 Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $50 in damage.
33. A bicycle, valued at $300, was reported stolen at 1800 Middle Road.
34. A car part, valued at $5,000, was reported stolen at 2100 Kimberly Road.