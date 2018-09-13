August 7
1 A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
August 13
2 Barbara Leann Frye, 25, 1802 10th Ave. A Court, Silvis, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and providing false identification information.
August 14
3 A 2014 Jeep Wrangler and a 2019 Kenworth cement truck collided in the 100 block of State Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
August 15
4 Contina Chambers, 35, 2714 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and providing false identification information.
August 16
5 Carey Marco, 26, 828 Hillside Drive, was arrested at 53rd Avenue and Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
August 17
6 Clothing and medication, valued at $55, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Isle Parkway.
7 A 2015 Ford Escape and a 2007 Ford collided at 23rd Street and Grant Street, resulting in $800 in damage.
August 18
8 Fraudulent charges, valued at $829.16, was reported in the 1700 block of Fairmeadows Drive.
9 A 2009 Chevrolet Impala, a 2007 Honda CRV, and a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer collided in the 400 block of 22nd Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
10 A 2008 Hyundai Elantra and a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
11 A 2012 Toyota Camry and a 2015 Kia Optima collided at Susan Court and Greenbriar Drive, resulting in $800 in damage.
August 19
12 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 10 block of Riverview Lane.
13 Merchandise, valued at $20, was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road.
14 A 2008 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2010 Chevrolet Impala collided at Spring Creek Drive and Prairie Grass Lane, resulting in $700 in damage.
August 20
15 Christopher Ray Hicks, 36, 1336 Belle Ave.e, Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession or distribution without tax stamp, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
16 A 2009 Dodge Journey and a 2017 Toyota Rav4 collided at 35th Street and State Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
August 21
17 Rachel Marie Flynn, 28, 35 Oakbrook Drive, Apt 125, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of inhaling other toxic vapors and chemicals.
18 A charger and auxiliary cord, valued at $30, were reported stolen in the 1400 block of Central Avenue.
19 Food, valued at $11, was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road.
August 22
20 Fraudulent check, valued at $2,000, was reported in the 1600 block of State Street.
21 Luke Alexander Brown, 31, 1618 Brown St. ½, was arrested in the 1600 block of Brown Street ½ on suspicion of domestic assault/impeding blood/air flow and possession of drug paraphernalia.
August 23
22 A 2015 Ford Escape and a 2005 Honda CRV collided at 53rd Avenue and Barcelona Street, resulting in $2,050 in damage.
August 24
23 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 3300 block of 18th Street.
24 Gift cards, credit cards, a purse, and wallet, valued at $710, were reported stolen in the 700 block of 14th Street.
25 A 2016 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica collided at Remington Road and Century Heights Avenue, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
26 A 2002 Oldsmobile Alero and a 2010 Toyota Corolla collided at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
August 25
27 Laura Ann Obrien, 48, 2400 West Crest Court, was arrested at Moencks Road and Lewis Court on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
28 Forgery, valued at $20, was reported in the 1900 block of State Street.
August 26
29 Adam Nicholas Christoff, 29, 2008 Roosevelt Ave., Clinton, Iowa, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts.
30 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 5400 block of Valley Drive.
August 27
31 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was reported in the 1900 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
32 A phone, valued at $200, was reported stolen in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road.
33 Cigarettes and cash, valued at $100, were reported stolen in the 830 block of Middle Road.
34 Summer Lester, 22, 118 Clay St., Mount Carroll, Illinois, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of drug possession/delivery, possession or distribution without tax stamp, possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts, providing false identification information, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
