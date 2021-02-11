Crime Watch

January 14

9. Michael Alan Cruzen, 57, 24778 Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley, was cited at 1800 Grant Street for simple trespass.

10. Fuel, valued at $551.04, was reported stolen at 1600 Grant Street.

11. A wallet, computer, and case, valued at $900, were reported stolen at 1700 Elmwood Avenue.

12. A 2019 Ford Escape and a 2018 Ford Edge collided at Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $7000 in damage.

January 15

13. A book and kit, valued at $20, were reported stolen at 2200 Waveland Drive.

14. Cash, valued at $200, was reported stolen at 2500 Cody Street.

15. A 2002 Buick Century and a 2011 GMC Sierra collided at Grant Street and 14th Street, resulting in $3000 in damage.

January 16

16. A 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis, a 2015 Ford Taurus, a 2013 Nissan Altima, and a 2015 Dodge Dart all collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.4, resulting in $12000 in damage.