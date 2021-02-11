Crime Watch

January 5
1. Wesley Henry Kuehl, III., 37, 600 Highway 67 Avenue 16, Princeton, Iowa, was cited at 1200 State Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
January 10
2. Troy Michael Frazier, 33, no address given, was arrested at 300 11th Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3. An antenna, valued at $25, was reported stolen at 4000 53rd Avenue.
4. A 2013 Honda Pilot and a 2018 Ford F150 collided at 5000 Competition Drive, resulting in $9000 in damage.
January 11
5. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $5730.35, was reported at 3400 State Street. Electronics, valued at 1187.09, were also reported stolen.
6. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported at 900 Middle Road.
7. A 2010 Ford Econoline and a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $4000 in damage.
January 12
8. A 2014 Kia Sedona and a 2009 Pontiac G6 collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $9000 in damage.
January 14
9. Michael Alan Cruzen, 57, 24778 Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley, was cited at 1800 Grant Street for simple trespass.
10. Fuel, valued at $551.04, was reported stolen at 1600 Grant Street.
11. A wallet, computer, and case, valued at $900, were reported stolen at 1700 Elmwood Avenue.
12. A 2019 Ford Escape and a 2018 Ford Edge collided at Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $7000 in damage.
January 15
13. A book and kit, valued at $20, were reported stolen at 2200 Waveland Drive.
14. Cash, valued at $200, was reported stolen at 2500 Cody Street.
15. A 2002 Buick Century and a 2011 GMC Sierra collided at Grant Street and 14th Street, resulting in $3000 in damage.
January 16
16. A 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis, a 2015 Ford Taurus, a 2013 Nissan Altima, and a 2015 Dodge Dart all collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.4, resulting in $12000 in damage.
17. A 2001 Pontiac Grand Am and a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado collided at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $4000 in damage.
January 17
18. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported at 2800 Hawthorne Drive.
19. A 2015 International truck and a 2011 Honda Accord collided at the 4500 block of Aspen Hills Circle, resulting in $1450 in damage.
20. A 2018 International Truck and a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu collided at the 2700 block of Bellevue Avenue, resulting in $250 in damage.
January 18
21. A backpack and computer, valued at $165, were reported stolen at 3500 Sunny Hill Drive.
22. A car part, valued at $600, was reported stolen at 1700 Isle Parkway.
23. Rebecca Lynn Gonzalez, 50, 4703 51st Avenue, Moline, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
24. Dannie Ray Foulks, Jr., 49, 119 2nd Street, Carbon Cliff, Illinois, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
25. A backpack, computer, and cash, valued at $230, were reported stolen at 1300 Golden Valley Drive.
26. A pocket knife, valued at $35, was reported stolen at 3300 Welshire Drive.
January 19
27. A 2020 Freightliner and a2014 Ford Fiesta collided at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $600 in damage.
January 21
28. Gary Decausemaker, 74, 1871 River Drive, apt. 401, Moline, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of theft-shoplifting.
29. A wallet and cash, valued at $55, were reported stolen at 1900 Plum Tree Road.
30. Deann Marie Schmidt, 41, 1003 21st Street, Rock Island, was arrested at 27th Street and State Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
January 23
31. Job Francis Earl Tillis, 41, 2520 Highway 30, Dewitt, Iowa, was arrested at 3800 Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of simple trespass and interference with official acts.
32. Tatyana Tillis, 41, 2520 Highway 30, Dewitt Iowa, was arrested at 3800 Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of simple trespass.
33. A 2013 Kia Optima was involved in a single vehicle accident at Interstate 74 and 53rd Street, resulting in $1500 in damage.