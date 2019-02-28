Jan. 26
1 A 2006 Chevrolet HHR and a 1999 Ford Ranger collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 3.5, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
Jan. 28
2 A 2014 Hyundai Accent and a 2008 International truck collided at Zimmerman Drive and State Street, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
3 A 2007 Saturn Aura and a 2017 Toyota RAV 4 collided at 18th Street and Kingsway Drive, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
Jan. 29
4 A 2018 Chrysler Pacifica and a 2002 Jeep Liberty collided at State and 17th streets, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
Jan. 31
5 A 2002 Ford F150 and a 2009 Nissan Altima collided at Interstate 74, on ramp, resulting in $600 in damage.
6 A 2007 Toyota Tacoma and a 2015 Ford Escape collided at Interstate 74 and Calvert Street, resulting in $2,100 in damage.
Feb. 1
7 A 2012 Ford E450 and a 2016 Honda CRV collided at Central Avenue and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
8 A phone, valued at $40, was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Coleman Street.
Feb. 2
9 Dean Leroy Dilley, 65, 1722 Bridge Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Feb. 4
10 A 2016 Ford Transit and a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
11 Fraudulent checks, valued at $8,140, were reported in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road.
12 Benjamin Ballenger, 32, 609 West 7th St., Davenport, was arrested at 31st and State street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 5
13 Kirsten Marie Sparbel, 21, 2601 Revo Road, Davenport, was arrested in the 3500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 6
14 Shayla Lanay Kuhse, 25, 432 23rd St., apt 2, was arrested in the 400 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
Feb. 8
15 A 1998 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2010 Ford Fusion collided in the 2500 block of 18th Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
16 A 2012 Ford F150 and a 2014 Toyota RAV 4 collided in the 2200 block of State Street, resulting in $1,450 in damage.
17 David Giebelstein, 55, 1500 Pershing Ave., Davenport, was arrested at 14th and Grant streets on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated.
18 Darrick Jay Lange, 39, 2738 Cody St., was arrested in the 2700 block of Cody Street on suspicion of fifth-degree criminal mischief and second-offense domestic abuse assault.
Feb. 9
19 A 2012 GMC Acadia and a 2010 Toyota RAV 4 collided in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $1,800 in damage.
20 Sunni Rose Kipp, 36, 3705 Locust St., apt. 42, Davenport, was arrested in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license denied, suspended, or revoked.
Feb. 10
21 A 2016 Ford Ambulance collided with a support pole at Interstate 80, mile marker 299, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
Feb. 11
22 A 2006 Kia Sportage and a 2014 Toyota Yaris collided at Middle and Coachman roads, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
23 A 2007 Toyota Camry and a 2013 Freightliner Truck collided at Grant and 15th streets, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
24 A 2015 Jeep Wrangler and a 2000 Jeep Wrangler collided at Elmwood Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
25 Darlene Marie Connelly, 41, 1141 East 39th St., apt. 210, Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first-offense public intoxication/consumption.
26 Matthey Cooper, 40, no address listed, was cited in the 2000 block of Middle Road, on compulsory education violation.
