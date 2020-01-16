Crime Watch

December 16
1 - Jasmine Airington, 29, 1722 Emerald Drive, Davenport, was arrested at in the 2500 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of simple assault and trespassing.
December 18
2 - A 2012 Ford Fusion and a 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix collided at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $6,700 in damages.
December 19
3 - Christopher Teske, 36, 617 11th Ave., Clinton, Iowa, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of shoplifting theft.
December 20
4 - A 2006 Cadillac Escalade and a 2010 Honda Odyssey collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $1,700 in damages.
5 - Various credit/debit cards, cash, tools, and electronics, valued at $1,340, were reported stolen in the 2800 block of Harmony Drive.
December 20
6 - Alicia Lynn Sanders, 25, 317 Oak Street, Eldridge, Iowa, was arrested in the 1880 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of second- or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance, third- or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of a taxable substance without a tax stamp.
7 - Christie Kopf, 48, 1816 Welshire Drive, Davenport, was arrested in the 1800 block of 1880 Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and second- or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance.
December 21
8 - Dujuan Lavar Watts, 32, 1938 Bellevue Ave., was arrested in the 1900 block of Bellevue Avenue on suspicion of second-offense domestic abuse assault.
9 - Fraud by credit card, valued at $42.96, was reported in the 4000 block of Lilly Court.
10 - A 2001 Buick Lesabre and a 2019 Lexus GX460 collided in the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,350 in damages.
December 22
You have free articles remaining.
11 - Elijah Anzaldua-Maas, 18, 3528 Kimberly Road, Davenport, was arrested in the 1100 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
12 - Latavia Renise Moore, 18, 1727 W. 15th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1100 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
December 23
13 - Criminal mischief, damages totaling $4,500, was reported in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road.
14 - A credit card, cash, and driver’s license, valued at $35, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Valley Vista Drive.
15 - Ryan John Jones, 36, 1708 N. Shore Drive, Moline, was arrested at Middle Road and San Jose Court on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated and open container driver over 21.
December 24
16 - Jordan Taylor Wick, 27, 135 3rd St., West Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication and interference with official acts.
December 25
17 - Lisa Beth Bragg, 46, 907 Pius Lane, was arrested on Interstate 74, mile marker 3, on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
18 - Barbara Campbell, 29, 907 Pius Lane, was arrested on Interstate 74, mile marker 3, on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
December 26
19 - Cash, valued at $20, was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Chateau Knoll.
20 - A 2004 Cadillac Escalade and a 2015 Ford Escape collided at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $2,400 in damages.
December 27
21 - Krystal Dawn Hajost, 37, 905 Arlington Court, Davenport, was arrested at 23rd Street and Stender Street on suspicion of habitual-offender driving while barred.
December 30
22 - A 2017 Jeep Cherokee and a 2006 Nissan Armada collided in the 1700 block of Parkway Drive, resulting in $10,000 in damages.