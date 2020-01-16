Crime Watch

7 - Christie Kopf, 48, 1816 Welshire Drive, Davenport, was arrested in the 1800 block of 1880 Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and second- or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance.

December 21

8 - Dujuan Lavar Watts, 32, 1938 Bellevue Ave., was arrested in the 1900 block of Bellevue Avenue on suspicion of second-offense domestic abuse assault.

9 - Fraud by credit card, valued at $42.96, was reported in the 4000 block of Lilly Court.

10 - A 2001 Buick Lesabre and a 2019 Lexus GX460 collided in the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,350 in damages.

December 22

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

11 - Elijah Anzaldua-Maas, 18, 3528 Kimberly Road, Davenport, was arrested in the 1100 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

12 - Latavia Renise Moore, 18, 1727 W. 15th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1100 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

December 23

13 - Criminal mischief, damages totaling $4,500, was reported in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road.