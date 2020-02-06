Crime watch

Dec. 23
1. A 2018 GMC Sierra collided with a light pole in the 2500 block of Middle Road, resulting in $4,010 in damages.
Dec. 29
2. Criminal mischief, damages totaling $1,460, was reported in the 1800 block of 14th Street.
Jan. 11
3. Electronics, valued at $48.14, were reported stolen in the 3500 block of Raleigh Avenue.
Jan. 14
4. A 2015 Dodge Ram and a 2010 Honda Accord collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $11,000 in damages.
5. Joshua Lee Becht, 20, 1783 Danbury Drive, was arrested in the 1700 block of Danbury Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury and obstruction of emergency communication.
Jan. 15
6. A 2015 Toyota Camry, a 2004 Honda Civic, and a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze all collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,750 in damages.
7. A 2009 Chevrolet Impala was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Interstate 74 and Kimberly Road, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
You have free articles remaining.
8. A 2005 Chevrolet Impala and a 2007 Toyota Corolla collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $300 in damages.
Jan. 16
9. A 2019 Ford Transit, a 2014 Nissan NV 200, a 2016 Honda CRV and a 2007 Nissan Maxima all collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.9, resulting in $18,600 in damages.
10. A 2007 Nissan Murano and a 2017 Jeep Cherokee collided in the 2600 block of 18th Street, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
11. A 2004 Toyota Matrix and a 2006 Ford 500S collided at Woodland Lane and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
12. A 2007 Pontiac G6 and a 2013 Toyota Sienna collided at Middle Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
13. A 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2015 Buick Verano collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,200 in damages.
14. Merchandise, valued at $119.78, was reported stolen in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road.
15. James Thai Hua, 24, 6103 61st Place, Davenport, was arrested in the 2500 block of Cypress Drive on suspicion of first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, controlled substance violation, possession or distribution of a taxable substance without a tax stamp, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, assault with use/display of a weapon, and interference with official acts.
Jan. 17
16. Clinton Van Fossen, 58, 1579 Berryfield Court, was arrested in the 1500 block of Berryfield Court on suspicion of invasion of privacy/nudity, mechanical eavesdropping, and preventing apprehension.
Jan. 20
17. A 2017 Toyota Camry, a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2012 Nissan Quest, a 2015 Ford PK, and a 2018 Toyota Camry collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.2, resulting in $39,500 in damages.