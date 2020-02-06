Crime watch

Dec. 23

1. A 2018 GMC Sierra collided with a light pole in the 2500 block of Middle Road, resulting in $4,010 in damages.

Dec. 29

2. Criminal mischief, damages totaling $1,460, was reported in the 1800 block of 14th Street.

Jan. 11

3. Electronics, valued at $48.14, were reported stolen in the 3500 block of Raleigh Avenue.

Jan. 14

4. A 2015 Dodge Ram and a 2010 Honda Accord collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $11,000 in damages.

5. Joshua Lee Becht, 20, 1783 Danbury Drive, was arrested in the 1700 block of Danbury Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury and obstruction of emergency communication.

Jan. 15

6. A 2015 Toyota Camry, a 2004 Honda Civic, and a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze all collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,750 in damages.

7. A 2009 Chevrolet Impala was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Interstate 74 and Kimberly Road, resulting in $2,500 in damages.

