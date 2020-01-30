Crime Watch

December 26
1. Various credit cards, electronics, and sunglasses, valued at $735, were reported stolen in the 3300 block of Maplecrest Road.
December 28
2. Fraud, valued at $225, was reported in the 3600 block of State Street.
3. Ervin Dewayne Durking, 46, 1331 W. 47th Court, Davenport, was cited in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of trespassing.
December 31
4. Shelly Rae Haley, 53, 819 S. 11th Ave., Clinton, Iowa, was arrested in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
January 1
5. A buggy and bicycles, valued at $450, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Oak Street.
6. A 2014 Honda Civic was involved in a single-vehicle accident at River Drive and Greenwood Avenue, resulting in $7,000 in damages.
January 2
7. A cell phone, valued at $450, was reported stolen in the 2100 block of State Street.
January 3
8. Kiera Marie Lewis, 106 E. 3rd St., Apt. 624, Davenport, was arrested in the 2200 block of Grant Street on suspicion of second-degree burglary and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
9. Jeffrey Lynn Gibson, 54, 2102 Sturdevant St., Davenport, was arrested in the 600 block of Riverview Terrace on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
10. Matthew Cooney-Cox, 25, 117 S. Pine Street, Davenport, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license denied or revoked.
11. Nihjl Shaquielle Hoover, 26, 356 W. 61st St., Davenport, was arrested at 23rd Street and Middle Road on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, first-offense operating while intoxicated, and interference with official acts.
12. A 2009 Toyota Camry and a 2013 Ford Flex collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Middle Road, resulting in $15,000 in damages.
January 4
13. Jeremiah Harris, 44, 1854 19th Ave., Moline, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Middle Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
January 5
14. A 2000 Pontiac Montana and a 2019 Hyundai Tucson collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $600 in damages.
January 6
15. Ryan John Jones, 36, 1708 N. Shore Drive, Moline, was arrested at in the 1400 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated.
16. Fraud, valued at $1750, was reported in the 2500 block of Avalon Drive.
17. A 2016 Chevrolet Impala and a 2019 Ford collided in the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
18. A 2012 Nissan Altima and 2014 Ford Focus collided in the 3000 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,450 in damages.
January 8
19. A license plate, valued at $20, was reported stolen in the 300 block of 8th Street.
20. Connor Miles Speer, 24, 721 Saint Andrews Circle, Eldridge, was arrested in the 3900 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
21. A 2017 Pontiac G6 and a 2003 Chevrolet Impala collided at Belmont and Middle roads, resulting in $100 in damages.
22. A 2017 Toyota Sienna and a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided at 12th and Grant streets, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
23. A 2004 Ford F150 and a 2011 GMC Terrain collided in the 3000 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,500 in damages.
January 9
24. Kelly Renee Covents, 39, 2230 Jonathan Ave., was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
25. Joshua Peve, 29, 2709 W. 13th St., Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74 and State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
26. A 2010 Jeep and a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,500 in damages.
27. A 2017 Honda Accord and a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 16th and Grant streets, resulting in $900 in damages.
January 10
28. Ronald Findlay, 73, 2730 Crow Creek Road, Apt. 14, was arrested in the 2700 block of Crow Creek Road on suspicion of simple assault.
29. A purse, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
30. A 2008 GMC Savanna and a 2019 Honda Tucson collided at Deerbrook Drive and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
31. A 2010 Nissan Altima, a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, and a 2011 GMC Acadia collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Cedarview Court, resulting in $9,400 in damages.
32. A 2018 Dodge Ram and a 2019 Hyundai Sedan collided at Spruce Hills and Windsor drives, resulting in $1,400 in damages.
33. A 2016 Ford Fusion and a 2013 Nissan Versa collided at Middle Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,000 in damages.
January 11
34. DVD’s, valued at $50, were reported stolen in the 1200 block of State Street.
January 12
35. Various gift cards, a driver’s license, and cash, valued at $70, were reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
36. Joshua Mathew Ioannides, 34, no address given, was arrested in the 6900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
37. Electronics, valued at $599, were reported stolen in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive.
January 13
38. Jeremy Michael Crane, 25, no address given, was arrested in the 1800 block of Cody Street on suspicion of third-degree burglary, fifth-degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an intrastate warrant.
39. Jennifer Nicole Simpkins, 34, no address given, was arrested in the 1800 block of Cody Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft burglary and third-degree burglary.