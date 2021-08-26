Crime Watch

July 22
1. A 2008 Ford F150 and a pedestrian collided at Greenway Drive and Hillside Drive, resulting in $0 damage. The pedestrian was transported to Genesis East Hospital.
July 25
2. A 2015 Subaru Impreza and a 2021 Ford F150 collided at State Street and 12th Street, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
3. A garage door opener, valued at $20, was reported stolen at 3700 Deer Springs Drive.
July 26
4. A 2016 Kawasaki Ninja, a 2016 Ford F250, and a 2016 Dodge Ram all collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
July 30
5. A tool, valued at $40, was reported stolen at 2100 Central Avenue.
6. A car part, valued at $600, was reported stolen at 2900 Hawthorne Drive.
7. A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2016 Western Star Truck collided at 23rd Street and Oak Lane, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
8. A 2014 Freightliner Tractor and a 2020 Toyota Highlander collided at 1000 Utica Ridge Place, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
9. A 2010 Honda Accord and a 2015 Ford Fusion collided at Devils Glen Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $2,300 in damage.
10. A 2013 HME collided with a building at 1100 Kimberly Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
July 31
11. Keys, water, and a 2008 Lexus LS460, valued at $6,008, were reported stolen at 5600 Lewis Court.
12. Ryan Brant Arcemont, 38, 1324 West Gloria Switch, Carencro, Louisiana, was arrested at 1500 State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
August 1
13. A 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche, valued at $10,000, was reported stolen at 1700 Streamside Drive.
14. Boat motors and fishing supplies, valued at $2,000, was reported stolen at 2700 62nd Street Court.
15. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,000, was reported at 3400 Maple Glen Drive.
16. A 2012 Toyota Camry and a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $30,000 in damage.
August 2
17. A 2013 Dodge Journey and a 2918 Jeep Wrangler collided at 53rd Avenue and Lockwood Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
18. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $450, was reported at 1500 Brown Street.
19. A 2009 Subaru Outback and a 2005 Honda Odyssey collided at Middle Road and 14th Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
August 3
20. A car part, valued at $175, was reported stolen at 1700 Isle Parkway.
21. Benjamin Kluever, 29, was arrested at 3000 Central Avenue on suspicion of domestic assault with injury, possession of a controlled substance, and obstruction of emergency communications.
22. A 2007 Toyota Rav4 and a 2003 GMC C6500 collided at the 3400 block of Middle Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
August 4
23. A 2013 Ford Escape and a 2017 GMC Sierra collided at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $25,000 in damage.
24. Cash, valued at $100, was reported stolen at 5200 Kirsti Lane.
August 5
25. A 2008 Toyota Camry and a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze collided at Dundee Lane and 29th Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
26. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,325, was reported at 700 24th Street. A ring, no value listed, was also reported stolen.
August 6
27. A 2009 Dodge Journey and a 2004 Ford Mustang collided at the 3500 block of Central Avenue, resulting in $2,200 in damage.
28. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $320, was reported at 3600 53rd Avenue.
29. A 2020 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2019 Mercedes A220 collided at 3200 Ridge Pointe, resulting in $800 in damage.
30. A 2016 Honda Civic and a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $800 in damage.
31. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $25, was reported at 1200 Lincoln Road.
32. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $600, was reported at 1500 21st Street.
33. A 2009 GMC Yukon and a 2007 Ford Focus collided at River Drive and 4th Street, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
August 7
34. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported at 2100 Hollow View Drive.
35. Mason Jacob Wilkinson, 31, was arrested at 800 Tenplus Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
36. Tyler James Lindquist, 31, was arrested at 900 18th Street on suspicion of simple domestic assault with injury.
37. A 2008 Ford Taurus and a 2021 Cadillac XT4 collided at Devils Glen Road and Thunder Ridge Road, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
38. A 2015 Jeep Renegade and an animal collided at 35th Street and State Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
August 9
39. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported at 900 Lincoln Road.
40. Equipment, keys, cash, various cards, and a bag, valued at $415, were reported stolen at 4800 Competition Drive.
41. A 2018 Toyota Prius and a 2021 Honda Odyssey collided at 2400 Avalon Drive, resulting in $6,500 in damage.