Jan. 3
1 A 2004 Pontiac Bonneville and a 2011 Dodge Avenger collided at Kimberly and Lincoln roads, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
2 A 2005 Honda Accord and a 2010 Toyota Camry collided in the 1900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $700 in damage.
Jan. 4
3 Matthew Alan Karr, 26, 1807 West 7th St., Davenport was arrested in the 4400 block of State Street on suspicion of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
4 Hope Catherine Taylor, 20, 725 North 5th St., LeClaire, was arrested in the 4400 block of State Street on suspicion of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior and possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 5
5 A 2011 Dodge Ram and a 2012 Toyota Camry collided in the 5100 block of Competition Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
Jan. 7
6 A 2005 Honda CRV and a 2006 Mercury Mariner collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $2,300 in damage.
7 A 2000 Dodge Dakota and a 2009 Kia Rio collided at 26th Street and Central Avenue, resulting in $600 in damage.
Jan. 9
8 2003 Honda Accord and a 2009 Subaru Outback collided in the 2400 block of 53rd Street, resulting in $600 in damage.
9 A 2001 Ford E350 and a 2003 Ford Win collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 14th Street, resulting in $12,000 in damage.
Jan. 11
10 A 2018 Ford Fusion and a 2014 Ford Fusion collided at 18th Street and Tech Drive, resulting in $600 in damage.
11 William Edward Smith, Jr., 44, 5734 Valley Drive, was arrested at Devils Glen Road and Central Avenue suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
12 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $250, was reported in the 900 block of Middle Road.
Jan. 12
13 Tybias James Humburd, 19, no address given, was arrested in the 1600 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
14 A 2016 Hyundai trailer and a 2016 Mercedes B collided at Interstate 80, mile marker 301, resulting in $3,200 in damage.
15 A 2013 Kia Forte collided with signs at State and 12th streets, resulting in $500 in damage.
16 A 2011 Chevrolet K1500 and a 2006 Kia Amanti collided at Interstate 74 Ramp C, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
17 A 2007 Chevrolet Impala collided with a sign at Calvert Street and 13th Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
Jan. 13
18 David Anthony Knight, 36, 3633 State St., was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and eluding.
Jan. 14
19 A 2016 Subaru Outback and a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze collided at 29th Street and Middle Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
20 Alcohol, valued at $19.39, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
21 A 2013 Chrysler and a 2016 Toyota Highlander collided at Interstate 74 Ramp C, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
22 Carrie Lee Urda, 41, 2228 Grant St., was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
23 Timothy Wayne Colburn, 40, 406 East 15th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
Jan. 15
24 Adam Carl Madison, 40, 3165 Halcyon Drive, was arrested at Devils Glen and Forest Grove roads on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated.
25 A 2008 Chevrolet Impala and a 2003 Ford Explorer collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
26 A 2010 Honda CRV and a 2012 Dodge R25 collided at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $12,000 in damage.
27 A 2007 Ford Focus and a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado collided in the 2600 block of Oak Street, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
28 A 2016 Subaru Outback and a 2004 Toyota Highlander collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $16,000 in damage.
Jan. 16
29 Daniel Wayne Jones, Jr., 36, 2950 Hawthorne Drive, Apt. 105, was arrested in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
30 A 2015 Jeep Cherokee and a 2008 Honda CRV collided at Middle Road and Happy Joe Drive, resulting in $2,200 in damage.
Jan. 17
31 A 1999 Saturn SL and a 2012 Honda Civic collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $150 in damage.
Jan. 18
32 Hubcaps, valued at $950, were reported stolen in the 200 block of 23rd Street.
33 A 2008 Ford F350, a 2018 Toyota Camry, and a 2010 Ford 500 collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.6, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
Jan. 19
34 A 2006 Buick Lacrosse, a 2006 Ford Explorer, and a 2005 Mercedes Benz collided at 2728 Hawthorne Drive, resulting in $1,010 in damage.
35 Ryan Wayne Daniels, 27, 2768 East 53rd St., Apt 7, Davenport, was arrested in the 2100 block of Grant Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
36 A 2001 Buick Century and a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu collided at 21st and Grant streets, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
Jan. 20
37 Lisa Jean Morgan, 50, 809 North Columbus St., West Liberty, Iowa, was arrested in the 1790 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of simple trespass.
38 Tybias James Humburd, 19, no address listed, was arrested in the 1600 block of Grant Street on suspicion of simple trespass.
39 Michael Cody Kirkpatrick, 27, 1106 41st St., Moline, was arrested in the 2500 block of Holly Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 21
40 A 1999 GMC Suburban, a 2016 BMW X12, and a 2009 Volvo XC90 collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $17,000 in damage.
41 Kristie Ann Wainwright, 58, 12408 North Route 84, Port Byron, Illinois, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
42 Nathaniel Hansen, 32, 3030 Bellevue Ave., was arrested in the 1100 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
43 A debit card, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1900 block of State Street.
44 Gift certificates, valued at $75, were reported stolen in the 5500 block of Judge Road.
45 Credit cards, a driver’s license, wallet, and Google pixel, valued at $740, were reported stolen in the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive.
Jan. 22
46 Kendrick Eugene Lee, 18, 814 Hillside Drive, was arrested in the 800 block of Hillside Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts.
