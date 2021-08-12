Crime Watch

July 2
1. A 2021 Toyota 4 Runner and a 2008 Ford Focus collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $800 in damage.
July 7
2. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $3,743.89, was reported at 1100 Devils Glen Road.
July 9
3. A 1996 GMC 1500 and a 2017 Nissan Rogue collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
July 10
4. A 2011 Kia Sorrento was involved in a single vehicle accident on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $12,000 in damage.
July 12
5. A 2004 GMC Envoy and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee collided at 800 Valley Drive, resulting in $11,000 in damage. Michelle Doris Kline, 50, 4023 Lillie Avenue, apt. 301, Davenport, was arrested at 895 Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts, and open container driver over 21.
July 15
6. A 2013 Honda CRV and a 2001 Honda Civic collided at 29th Street and Middle Road, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
July 16
7. A 2011 Subaru Outback and a 2015 Ford F150 collided at Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
July 18
8. A 2008 Audi Q7 and key fob, valued at $3,431, were reported stolen at 5600 18th Street.
9. Zaviar Tait, 56, no address given, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of first offense public consumption of intoxication.
July 19
10. A 2005 Ford Crown and a 2005 Honda Accord collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 12th Street, resulting in $2,300 in damage.
11. Tiffany Elyse Stock, 35, 2015 Pershing Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 5200 Indiana Avenue on suspicion of 3rd or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance.
12. A 2017 Toyota Sienna and a 2018 BMW 530 XI collided at Golf Course Road and Forest Grove Drive, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
13. A 2015 Subaru Forester and a 2007 Toyota Tundra collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
14. Morris Moore-Hansen, 21, 815 Tenplus Street, was arrested at 800 Tenplus Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
July 20
15. A 2009 Toyota Sienna and a 2017 Volvo XC60 collided at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
July 21
16. A 2018 Mack 68000 Truck and a 2012 Ford F250 collided at 3600 Ridge Point, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
17. A 2020 Nissan Rogue, no value listed, was reported stolen at 2900 Shanes Way.
18. A 2020 Jeep Cherokee, no value listed, was reported stolen at 6500 James Road.
19. A 2002 Honda Accord and a 2009 Honda Civic collided at Grant Street and 21st Street, resulting in $700 in damage.
20. Mail, no value listed, was reported stolen at 4500 Aspen Hills Circle.
July 22
21. A garage door opener and key, valued at $35, were reported stolen at 3800 Treeline Drive.
22. A 2020 Mercedes GLA250 and a 2003 Honda Accord collided at Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
July 23
23. A fraudulent check, valued at $6,844.99, was reported at 2800 AAA Court.
July 25
24. A 2007 Honda Odyssey and a 2016 GMC Canyon, no value listed, were reported stolen at 2700 Buckingham Avenue.
25. Leslie Jean Bingham, 60, 2309 Stender Street, was arrested at Middle Road and Fairmeadows Drive on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.