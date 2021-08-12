Crime Watch

July 18

8. A 2008 Audi Q7 and key fob, valued at $3,431, were reported stolen at 5600 18th Street.

9. Zaviar Tait, 56, no address given, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of first offense public consumption of intoxication.

July 19

10. A 2005 Ford Crown and a 2005 Honda Accord collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 12th Street, resulting in $2,300 in damage.

11. Tiffany Elyse Stock, 35, 2015 Pershing Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 5200 Indiana Avenue on suspicion of 3rd or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance.

12. A 2017 Toyota Sienna and a 2018 BMW 530 XI collided at Golf Course Road and Forest Grove Drive, resulting in $14,000 in damage.

13. A 2015 Subaru Forester and a 2007 Toyota Tundra collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $3,500 in damage.

14. Morris Moore-Hansen, 21, 815 Tenplus Street, was arrested at 800 Tenplus Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.

July 20