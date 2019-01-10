Dec. 9
1 A 2011 Honda Pilot and a 2013 Ford F150 collided at State and 14th streets, resulting in $24,000 in damage.
Dec. 11
2 A 2002 GMC Yukon and a 2014 Chrysler 200 collided at 18th Street and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $1,050 in damage.
Dec. 12
3 A 2013 Honda Civic and a 2006 Toyota Avalon collided at East Crest Avenue and Apple Valley Drive, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
Dec. 14
4 A 2012 Dodge Charger and a 1999 Saturn collided at Middle Road and Fairmeadows Drive, resulting in $700 in damage.
Dec. 16
5 A 2010 Ford Escape and a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox collided in the 2600 block of State Street, resulting in $2,200 in damage.
6 A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2016 Ford Escape collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Greenbriar Drive, resulting in $13,500 in damage.
Dec. 18
7 A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2008 Ford Edge collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
8 A 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser and a 2017 Toyota Corolla collided at Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $3,900 in damage.
9 A 2005 Ford Explorer and a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 23rd Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $800 in damage.
