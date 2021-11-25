Crime watch

September 20
1. A 2015 Ford Fusion and a 2021 GMC Yukon collided at Grant Street and 14th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
October 1
2. A 2002 Subaru Forrester and a 2013 Volkswagen Passat collided at the 5100 block of Competition Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
October 19
3. Daniele Blumer-Vearrier, 39, 121 South Thornwood Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of first-degree theft, third degree theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
October 22
4. A 2010 Mazda RX8 collided with a fence at State Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $3,300 in damage.
October 27
5. A 2019 Dodge Durango, a 2008 Chevrolet HHR, a 2019 Ford Edge, a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country, and a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 all collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $17,000 in damage.
October 28
6. A 1996 Ford Bronco and a 1999 Ford Contour collided at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
October 31
7. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee and a 2012 Subaru Legacy collided at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
November 1
8. A 2008 Dodge Durango and a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado collided at State Street and 8th Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
9. A 2018 Subaru Legacy, a Subaru Forester, and a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix all collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $2,600 in damage.
10. A 2022 Toyota Corolla and a 2018 Chevrolet Trax collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
November 2
11. A 2005 Nissan Titan and a 2019 GMC Sierra collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 3, resulting in $26,000 in damage.
12. A 2015 Nissan Maxima and a 2003 Ford Ranger collided at 3300 18th Street, resulting in $750 in damage.
November 4
13. Edward Frank Morning, 42, no address given, was arrested at 1100 State Street on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
14. Joseph Anthony Yates, III, 31, no address given, was arrested at 2900 Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
15. A 2006 Hummer H2 and a 2016 Mazda CX-9 collided at 3300 18th Street, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
November 5
16. A 2012 Hyundai Sonata, valued at $8,800, was reported stolen at 800 Hall Street.
17. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $2,000, was reported at 4800 Devils Glen Road.
November 7
18. A 2015 Ford Fusion collided with a road sign at 800 Middle Road, resulting in $20,500 in damage.
19. A 2012 Toyota Highlander and a 2020 Nissan Rogue collided at 800 Middle Road, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
20. A 2012 Ford Fusion and a 2012 Chevrolet Impala collided at 30th Street and State Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.