Crime Watch

January 13
1. A 2001 Chevrolet S10 and a 2007 Ford Edge collided at Grant and 15th streets, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
January 14
2. Mark Aaron Peters, 42, 2132 Lincoln Road, was arrested in the 2400 block of 53rd Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
January 15
3. Christian Shiltz, 18, 910 Holmes St., was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
January 17
4. A 2013 Honda Pilot and a 2018 Toyota Prius collided at Willow Court and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $30,000 in damages.
January 19
5. Pedro Rivera, 29, no address given, was arrested at Middle Road and 18th Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
6. Agustin Cuchil, 20, 723 W. 61st St., Davenport, was arrested at Middle Road and 18th Street on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
January 21
7. A 2004 Saturn L300 and a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Linden Lane, resulting in $10,000 in damages.
8. A 2007 Toyota Tacoma and a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt collided at 23rd and Grant streets, resulting in $7,000 in damages.
January 22
9. Criminal mischief, damages totaling $350, was reported in the 1500 block of Lakewood Drive.
January 23
10. A 2015 Nissan Versa and a 2019 Lexus ES350 collided at Middle Road and Interstate 80, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
January 24
11. A 2015 Honda Fit and a 2015 Toyota Camry collided at Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive, resulting in $100 in damages.
12. Jodd Ethan Wickham, 18, 9 Riverview Lane, was arrested in the 3300 block of 18th Street on suspicion of simple assault, interference with official acts, and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
13. A 2015 Ford Flex and a 2009 Honda Accord collided in the 3900 block of Hopewell Avenue, resulting in $250 in damages.
January 25
14. A 2014 Volkswagen Jetta collided with a street light at Remington Road and 56th Avenue Court, resulting in $8,500 in damages.
January 26
15. Amy Laverne Watson, 54, 2703 Magnolia Drive, was arrested in the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
16. Jamie David Brown, 25, 1301 Elmore Ave., was arrested in the 1300 block of Elmore Avenue on suspicion of domestic abuse simple assault.
17. Eric Jermain Gilmore, 44, 1326 Eastern Ave., Davenport, was arrested at Hillside Drive and Magnolia Drive on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and open container driver over 21.
18. Lucas Jon Long, 31, 1307 E. 4th Street, Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested at Devils Glen Road and State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and second-offense operating while intoxicated.
19. Siranthony Thornton, 28, 1228 Tremont Avenue, Apt. 3, Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
January 27
20. CDs, valued at $390, were reported stolen in the 1600 block of Grant Street.
January 28
21. Inez Yolanda Jinez, 23, 1920 9th St., Rock Island, was arrested in the 1300 block of Grant Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated and open container driver over 21.
22. A 2005 Ford Taurus and a 2014 Ford F15 collided at Grant and 6th streets, resulting in $4,500 in damages.
23. Various cards, cash, electronics, and clothes, valued at $325, were reported stolen in the 2600 block of Shoreline Drive.
24. A 2017 Ford Fiesta and a 2020 Ford Escape collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,450 in damages.
January 30
25. A 2019 Ford Fusion and a 2018 Toyota Camry collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
26. A wallet, cash, and driver’s license, valued at $30, were reported stolen in the 3500 block of Sunny Hill Drive.
January 31
27. Fraud by impersonation, no damage value listed, was reported in the 3200 block of Westminister Road.
February 1
28. A 2011 Ford Fusion and a 2005 Hyundai Elantra collided at Middle Road and Oakbrook Drive, resulting in $6,000 in damages.
29. A 2013 Kia Soul and a 2007 Honda Accord collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $6,000 in damages.
30. Andre Darceil Hearn, Sr., 35, 2430 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 1300 block of Parkway Drive on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
February 3
31. Brittney Rocele Warren, 30, 2120 1/2 Farnam St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of third-degree theft.