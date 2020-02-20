Crime Watch

16. Jamie David Brown, 25, 1301 Elmore Ave., was arrested in the 1300 block of Elmore Avenue on suspicion of domestic abuse simple assault.

17. Eric Jermain Gilmore, 44, 1326 Eastern Ave., Davenport, was arrested at Hillside Drive and Magnolia Drive on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and open container driver over 21.

18. Lucas Jon Long, 31, 1307 E. 4th Street, Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested at Devils Glen Road and State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and second-offense operating while intoxicated.

19. Siranthony Thornton, 28, 1228 Tremont Avenue, Apt. 3, Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

January 27

20. CDs, valued at $390, were reported stolen in the 1600 block of Grant Street.

January 28

21. Inez Yolanda Jinez, 23, 1920 9th St., Rock Island, was arrested in the 1300 block of Grant Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated and open container driver over 21.

22. A 2005 Ford Taurus and a 2014 Ford F15 collided at Grant and 6th streets, resulting in $4,500 in damages.