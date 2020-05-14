Crime watch

10. Billy Joe Cervantes, 39, 2780 Tech Drive, apt. 303, was arrested in the 2700 block of Tech Drive on suspicion of domestic assault impeding blood/airflow, obstruction of emergency communication, and first offense public consumption/intoxication.

April 26

11. Darrick Jay Lange, 40, 443 20th Street, was arrested in the 2100 block of Chateau Knoll on suspicion of third degree burglary.

12. Fraud by counterfeit, valued at $100, was reported in the 6900 block of Middle Road.

13. Sarah Lynn Smith, 41, 3208 Westmar Drive, was arrested in the 3200 block of Westmar Drive on suspicion of assault causing injury to peace officers and others, disorderly conduct, simple trespass, and first offense public consumption/intoxication.

April 27

14. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was reported in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive.

15. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 2900 block of Woodland Lane.

April 28

16. Jason John Kubica, 27, 804 Iowa Drive, Leclaire, was cited in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.