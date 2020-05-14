Crime watch

April 16
1. A 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, a 2008 Dodge Charger, and a 2017 Ford Fusion all collided at Middle Road and 14th Street, resulting in $1,450 in damage.
April 21
2. A 2017 Ford F150 and a 2002 Nissan Maxima collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.2, resulting in $7,500 in damage.
3. Gift cards, valued at $500, were reported stolen in the 1600 block of State Street.
April 22
4. Household goods, valued at $1285, were reported stolen in the 3200 block of Central Avenue.
April 23
5. A 2013 Kia Optima and a 2015 Honda CRV collided at 20th Street and Grant Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
April 24
6. Gift cards, valued at $1000, were reported stolen in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
7. Bicycles and helmets, valued at $224, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Fairmeadows Drive.
8. A mountain bike, valued at $100, was reported stolen in the 2000 block of Fairmeadows Drive.
April 25
9. Ricky James Simpson, Jr., 28, 5507 Valley Drive, apt. 2, was arrested in the 2100 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
10. Billy Joe Cervantes, 39, 2780 Tech Drive, apt. 303, was arrested in the 2700 block of Tech Drive on suspicion of domestic assault impeding blood/airflow, obstruction of emergency communication, and first offense public consumption/intoxication.
April 26
11. Darrick Jay Lange, 40, 443 20th Street, was arrested in the 2100 block of Chateau Knoll on suspicion of third degree burglary.
12. Fraud by counterfeit, valued at $100, was reported in the 6900 block of Middle Road.
13. Sarah Lynn Smith, 41, 3208 Westmar Drive, was arrested in the 3200 block of Westmar Drive on suspicion of assault causing injury to peace officers and others, disorderly conduct, simple trespass, and first offense public consumption/intoxication.
April 27
14. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was reported in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive.
15. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 2900 block of Woodland Lane.
April 28
16. Jason John Kubica, 27, 804 Iowa Drive, Leclaire, was cited in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
17. A 2014 Honda Accord and a 2014 Ford F150 collided at the 400 block of 19th Street, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
April 29
18. A hit and run accident, no damage total listed, was reported at 2900 Devils Glen Road.
