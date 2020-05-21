Crime watch

April 17
1. A 2012 Ford F150 and a 2016 Ford Explorer collided in the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
April 25
2. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee and a 2010 Toyota RAV4 collided in the 1600 block of Robeson Avenue, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
April 28
3. Cash, valued at $3,000, was reported stolen in the 3000 block of Hyperion Road.
April 29
4. A 2008 Chevrolet Impala and a 2008 Honda Accord collided in the 3500 block of Welshire Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
April 30
5. A 2011 GMC Acadia and a pedestrian collided in the 1900 block of Oak Street, resulting in no damage to the vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to Genesis East Hospital.
6. A 2014 Chevrolet Impala and a 2006 Chrysler 300 collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
May 1
7. Fraudulent account withdrawal, damages totaling $1,050, was reported in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
8. A 2008 Saturn AST and a 2019 Subaru Forrester collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
May 2
9. A 2011 Kia Soul collided with a roadway sign at the Middle Road roundabout, resulting in $2,800 in damage.
May 5
10. Terri Lynn Hale-Manuel, 46, 119 Main Street, Blue Grass, Iowa, was arrested in the 3600 block of State Street on suspicion of trespassing.
11. A 1991 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2017 Honda Accord collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
12. A 2014 Chevrolet Traverse, a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, and a 2006 Nissan Altima all collided at Middle Road and Fairmeadows Drive, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
May 6
13. Fraudulent charges, damages totaling $652.70, were reported in the 3500 block of Deerbrook Drive.
