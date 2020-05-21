Crime watch
Crime watch

April 17

1. A 2012 Ford F150 and a 2016 Ford Explorer collided in the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

April 25

2. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee and a 2010 Toyota RAV4 collided in the 1600 block of Robeson Avenue, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

April 28

3. Cash, valued at $3,000, was reported stolen in the 3000 block of Hyperion Road.

April 29

4. A 2008 Chevrolet Impala and a 2008 Honda Accord collided in the 3500 block of Welshire Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

April 30

5. A 2011 GMC Acadia and a pedestrian collided in the 1900 block of Oak Street, resulting in no damage to the vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to Genesis East Hospital.

6. A 2014 Chevrolet Impala and a 2006 Chrysler 300 collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage.

May 1

7. Fraudulent account withdrawal, damages totaling $1,050, was reported in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.

8. A 2008 Saturn AST and a 2019 Subaru Forrester collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

May 2

9. A 2011 Kia Soul collided with a roadway sign at the Middle Road roundabout, resulting in $2,800 in damage.

May 5

10. Terri Lynn Hale-Manuel, 46, 119 Main Street, Blue Grass, Iowa, was arrested in the 3600 block of State Street on suspicion of trespassing.

11. A 1991 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2017 Honda Accord collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.

12. A 2014 Chevrolet Traverse, a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, and a 2006 Nissan Altima all collided at Middle Road and Fairmeadows Drive, resulting in $6,000 in damage.

May 6

13. Fraudulent charges, damages totaling $652.70, were reported in the 3500 block of Deerbrook Drive.

