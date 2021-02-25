Crime Watch

January 27

10. Michael Isiah Marsh, 30, 2630 E 22nd Place, Gary, Indiana, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of second degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

11. Esau Rios, 39, no address given, was arrested at 500 14th Street on suspicion of controlled substance violation, possession or distribution of a taxable substance without a tax stamp, interference with official acts, providing false identification information, and an intrastate warrant.

12. A 2013 Toyota RAV 4 collided with a pedestrian at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1500 in damage. The pedestrian was transported to Genesis East Hospital.

January 28

13. A 2008 GMC Sierra and a 2013 Ford Fusion collided at Middle Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $13000 in damage.

14. A 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2011 Mercedes GLK 350 collided at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $900 in damage.

15. A trailer, valued at $3000, was reported stolen at 7400 State Street.

16. A 2015 Freightliner Semi Truck and a 2005 Ford Explorer collided at State Street and South Bellingham Street, resulting in $300 in damage.