Crime Watch

January 22
1. A 2021 Ford F150 and a 2016 RAM 150 collided at 3500 Middle Road, resulting in $30000 in damage.
January 24
2. A 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was involved in a single vehicle accident at River Drive and State Street, resulting in $1000 in damage.
3. A 2012 Hyundai Sonata collided with a street sign at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $700 in damage.
January 25
4. A 2008 Toyota RAV 4 and a 2002 Saturn L200 collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $5500 in damage.
5. A 2006 Chevrolet Uplander and a 2019 John Deere Wheel loader collided at 2900 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $43000 in damage.
6. A 2007 Pontiac G6 and a 2011 International Truck collided at 400 28th Street, resulting in $4500 in damage.
7. Tools, valued at $14995, were reported stolen at 800 Devils Glen Road.
8. Briana Dashea Bell, 27, no address given, was arrested at 800 Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
9. A 2006 International truck, a 2007 Ford Focus, and a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country all collided at 1230 Lincoln Road, resulting in $8500 in damage.
January 27
10. Michael Isiah Marsh, 30, 2630 E 22nd Place, Gary, Indiana, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of second degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.
11. Esau Rios, 39, no address given, was arrested at 500 14th Street on suspicion of controlled substance violation, possession or distribution of a taxable substance without a tax stamp, interference with official acts, providing false identification information, and an intrastate warrant.
12. A 2013 Toyota RAV 4 collided with a pedestrian at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1500 in damage. The pedestrian was transported to Genesis East Hospital.
January 28
13. A 2008 GMC Sierra and a 2013 Ford Fusion collided at Middle Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $13000 in damage.
14. A 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2011 Mercedes GLK 350 collided at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $900 in damage.
15. A trailer, valued at $3000, was reported stolen at 7400 State Street.
16. A 2015 Freightliner Semi Truck and a 2005 Ford Explorer collided at State Street and South Bellingham Street, resulting in $300 in damage.
January 29
17. A 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage and a 2006 Volvo XC9 collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $10500 in damage.
18. A 2016 GLAV CLB bus and a 2018 Freightliner truck collided at 1300 18th Street, resulting in $1400 in damage.
19. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1900, was reported at 800 Devils Glen Road.
January 30
20. A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox collided with a guard rail at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $8500 in damage.
21. Timothy Lee Whyte, 21, 1400 Devils Glen Road, was arrested at Middle Road and Kimberly Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.
January 31
22. Consumable goods, valued at $36.41, were reported stolen at 1600 Grant Street.
23. A phone, valued at $64.99, was reported stolen at 800 Middle Road.
24. A 2020 International plow truck collided with a light pole at 1700 State Street, resulting in $1999 in damage.
25. A 2016 Ford F250 and a 2009 Toyota Corolla collided at 1300 Broadlawn Avenue, resulting in $50 in damage.
26. A 2020 International truck and a 2017 Ford Transit collided at 1700 Elmwood Avenue, resulting in $1400 in damage.
February 1
27. A 2013 Jeep Wrangler and a 2014 Ford Escape collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $6500 in damage.
28. A 2007 Ford Edge, valued at $5500, was reported stolen at 3100 Windsor Drive.
29. A 2003 Ford Econoline and a 2005 Honda Accord collided at AAA Court and Middle Road, resulting in $1250 in damage.
February 2
30. A 2020 Buick Enclave and a 2017 Hyundai Accent collided at Tech Drive and Victoria Street, resulting in $7000 in damage.
31. A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado and a 1999 Jeep Cherokee collided at 800 Middle Road, resulting in $850 in damage.
32. Charles Henry Irwin, 51, 3475 North Willow Court, apt. 3, was cited at 2200 Waveland Drive on suspicion of second degree criminal mischief.
33. Elizabeth McGrath, 49, 21 Wildwood Trail, was arrested at 21 Wildwood Trail on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
February 3
34. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and a 1994 Lexus ES 300 collided at 23rd Street and Oak Street, resulting in $3000 in damage.
February 6
35. A 2004 Honda Civic and a 2011 Jeep Patriot collided at the 2400 block of 23rd Street, resulting in $2500 in damage.
36. A 2007 Pontiac G6 was involved in a single vehicle accident at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $3000 in damage.
February 7
37. A 2010 Volvo S80, a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban, and a 2013 Honda Odyssey collided at the 2200 block of Middle Road, resulting in $10000 in damage.
February 8
38. A 2012 Buick Lacrosse and a 2014 Ford Taurus collided at Summit Hills Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $300 in damage.
39. A 2019 RAM PRM and a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $550 in damage.