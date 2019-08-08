July 1
1 Gregory Reyes, Jr., 65, 707 6th St., was arrested at Middle Road and 18th Street on suspicion of third-offense operating while intoxicated, habitual offender driving while barred, operating a vehicle without interlock, and driving while license denied or revoked.
2 A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2016 Dodge Ram collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $4,200 in damages.
July 5
3 A 1985 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
July 9
4 A 2012 Ford F-550 and a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier collided at Adele Lane and Marynoel Avenue, resulting in $1,400 in damages.
5 A 2006 Chevrolet Impala and a 2016 Toyota Highlander collided in the 3300 block of Middle Road, resulting in $5,500 in damages.
July 11
6 Criminal mischief, damages totaling $1,000, was reported in the 3300 block of Maplecrest Road.
7 A 2015 Ford F-15 and a 2017 Nissan Sentra collided at Tanglefoot Lane and 18th Street, resulting in $3,200 in damages.
July 12
8 A 2017 Honda Civic, a 2005 Chrysler 300, and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix all collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
July 13
9 A 2006 Chevrolet Impala and a 2019 Toyota Camry collided at 19th Street and Central Avenue, resulting in $12,000 in damages.
July 14
10 A hit-and-run accident, damages totaling $900, was reported in the 1200 block of State Street.
11 Nicole Marie Moore, 38, 2524 Oak St., was arrested in the 3100 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
12 A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero collided in the 3000 block of Central Avenue, resulting in $20,000 in damages.
July 15
13 Ramon Nathaniel Tenorio, 19, 808 Hillside Drive, was arrested in the 800 block of Hillside Drive on suspicion of contempt violation of a no contact or protective order.
14 A recreational vehicle, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 900 block of Pius Lane.
July 16
15 A laptop and computer equipment, valued at $1,420, were reported stolen in the 2100 block of Glenn Street.
16 A bicycle, valued at $500, was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Devils Glen Road.
17 A bicycle, valued at $449.40, was reported stolen in the 4200 block of Greenbrier Drive.
18 A 2019 GMC Terrain and a 2009 Toyota Yaris collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $11,000 in damages.
July 17
19 A 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado collided at Parkway Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $4,500 in damages.
20 A 2008 GMC Acadia and a 2016 Ford Taurus collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $100 in damages.
21 Fraud, valued at $100, was reported in the 800 block of Middle Road.
July 18
22 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $700, was reported in the 5000 block of Fox Ridge Road.
23 Michael Damian Clay, 44, no address listed, was arrested in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
24 Cherryl Inez Quick, 34, 907 6th Ave. S., Clinton, Iowa, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
25 A 2005 Nissan Altima and a 2016 Honda Civic collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $850 in damages.
26 A 2013 Lexus (no model listed), a 2014 Mazda MZ6, and a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country all collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $5,500 in damages.
27 A 2012 Chrysler Town and Country, a 2010 Chevrolet HHR, and a 2011 Ford Ranger all collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $5,500 in damages.
28 A 2010 Toyota Corolla and a 2013 Ram (no model listed) collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,400 in damages.
29 A 2006 Chrysler Town & Country, a 2011 Kia (no model listed), and a 2010 Honda (no model listed) all collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
July 19
30 Diane Elizabeth Webber, 73, 2108 Oak St., was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
31 A 2010 Nissan Altima and a 1998 Buick (no model listed) collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $1,000 in damages.
32 A 2014 Ford F-150 and a 2018 International 7000 truck collided in the 4300 block of Aspen Hills Circle, resulting in $200 in damages.
July 20
33 A GMC Sierra, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Bristol Drive.
34 Erica Marie Tingle, 41, 1535 Parklane Drive, was arrested in the 1500 block of Parklane Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury, possessing contraband in a correctional facility, and interference with official acts.
35 Phillip Martin Becerra, 37, 18150 Spencer Road, Pleasant Valley, was arrested in the 2600 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
July 21
36 Kennedy Blake Rhodes, 24, 4225 Aspen Hills Drive, was arrested in the 4200 block of Aspen Hills Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
July 22
37 A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2012 Kia Soul, and a 2002 Ford F15 all collided at Devils Glen Road and Summertree Avenue, resulting in $1,300 in damages.
38 A key and cash, valued at $70, were reported stolen in the 3300 block of Clover Hills Drive.
