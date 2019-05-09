March 21
1 Devin Thomas Stevens, 29, 13265 135th St., Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
March 29
2 A coffee mug, valued at $40, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of 53rd Avenue.
3 Tools and a tool box, valued at $420, were reported stolen in the 1900 block of Queens Drive.
March 30
4 Cash, valued at $200, was reported stolen in the 2100 block of State Street. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was also reported.
April 3
5 Lisa Johnson-Stevens, 40, 1701 Valley Vista Drive, was arrested in the 1700 block of Valley Vista Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
6 Savannah Michael Holtam, 30, 7226 Hillandale Road, apt. 2, Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first-offense public intoxication/consumption and disorderly conduct.
April 4
7 Abram John Lukowicz, 38, 2522 Pacific St., Davenport, was arrested in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of third- offense operating while intoxicated.
April 5
8 Tools, valued at $3,360, were reported stolen in the 5400 block of Devils Glen Road.
April 6
9 Cornelious Davis, 37, 306 West 65th Street, apt. 11, Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of interference with official acts.
10 Food, valued at $16.99, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
11 A 1994 GMC Sierra and a 2003 Ford Explorer collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $600 in damage.
April 7
12 David Allen Holtz, 52, 4117 North Pine St., Davenport, was arrested in the 4400 block of Tanglewood Road on suspicion of third-offense driving while intoxicated, driving while license denied or revoked, and open container driver over 21.
13 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,350, was reported in the 2300 block of 53rd Avenue.
April 9
14 A 2018 Honda CRV and a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe collided in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
15 A 2004 Honda Accord and a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado collided in the 4400 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $6,100 in damage.
April 10
16 Ashley Kay Wyatt, 27, 2424 Crestview Drive, was arrested in the 2400 block of Crestview Drive on suspicion of second-begree burglary and first-degree theft of a motor vehicle.
17 Cash, a wallet, credit/debit cards, valued at $360, were reported stolen in the 3300 block of North Willow Court.
18 A 2013 Honda Civic and a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
April 12
19 Ammunition, valued at $37, was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Grant Street.
20 A 2010 Toyota Highlander and a 2003 Infiniti I35 collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
April 13
21 Brenton Thomas O’Haver, 26, 2711 9th Ave., Rock Island, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills on suspicion of providing false identification information.
22 Credit cards, a purse, and a wallet, valued at $580, were reported stolenin the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
24 A computer, valued at $1,200, was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Central Avenue.
25 A 1998 Chevrolet Lumina and a 2014 Ford Focus collided at 53rd Avenue and Falcon Avenue, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
26 A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2018 Nissan Altima collided in the 2500 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $600 in damage.
April 14
27 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 3800 block of Creek Hill Drive.
April 15
28 Jonathan Behan, 20, 1538 Brown St., was arrested in the 500 block of 17th Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
29 Alex Thomas Martin, 31, 3216 Somerset Drive, was arrested in the 3400 block of Maplecrest Road on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
30 Sean Peter Benavidez, 47, no address listed, was arrested at Tanglefoot Lane and 18th Street on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled, or revoked.
31 Tools, valued at $545, were reported stolen in the 2700 block of Tanglefoot Lane. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was also reported.
32 Kaityln Chevelle Schmidt, 23, 2932 7th Ave., Rock Island, was arrested at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.2 on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container driver over 21.
April 16
33 A 2009 Ford Ranger and a 2012 Ford F350 collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $2,800 in damage.
34 A hit-and-run crash, no damage value listed, was reported in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
35 Brittany Faith Delveau, 27, 3306 29th St., was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
36 A 2014 Subaru Crosstrek and a 2000 Dodge Caravan collided at Interstate 74 first Iowa Exit, resulting in $3,400 in damage.
April 17
37 A 2017 Toyota Tundra and a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe collided at Grant Street and 17th Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
38 A 2006 Toyota RAV 4 and a 2014 Nissan Altima, valued at $33,500, were reported stolen in the 4000 block of Woodfield Drive.
39 A 2009 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2014 Ford Explorer collided in the 1400 block of 23rd Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
April 18
40 Benjamin Watkins, 21, 334 Valley Drive, Geneseo, Illinois, was arrested in the 3100 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and third-degree theft robbery.
41 Christopher Lee Schultz, 41, 334 Valley Drive, Geneseo, Illinois was arrested in the 3100 block of Middle Road on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, first-degree theft robbery, and first-degree robbery.
42 Chad Blaine Hillyer, 50, 1611 Bellevue Ave., was arrested at Mississippi Boulevard and 15th Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
43 A 2007 GMC Sierra and a 2010 Honda Civic collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 15th Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
44 Fraud by electronic transfer, valued at $1,120, was reported in the 5400 block of Devils Glen Road.
45 A 2016 Mazda CX5 and 1997 Chevrolet C15 collided in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
April 19
46 Dexter Andrew Lee, 33, 2303 Chateau Knoll, was arrested in the 2300 block of Chateau Knoll on suspicion of assault with a weapon on a peace officer and others, going armed with a knife blade over 8-inches long, and interference with official acts.
April 20
47 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported in the 2800 block of Glenn Street.
48 Alcohol, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.