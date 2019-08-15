July 6
1 Jenna Christine Wiepert, 30, 3515 Greenbrier Drive, was arrested in the 900 block of 27th Street on suspicion of interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance, assault causing injury of peace officers and others, and first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
2 Chad Marlen Gryp, 31, 416 27th St., was arrested in the 900 block of 27th Street on suspicion of interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance, and disorderly conduct of fighting or violent behavior.
July 13
3 A bicycle, valued at $200, was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Holly Drive.
July 16
4 Miscellaneous groceries, valued at $368.55, were reported stolen in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
5 Fraud, valued at $100, was reported in the 4000 block of 18th Street.
6 Lawn ornaments, valued at $100, were reported stolen in the 4800 block of Belmont Avenue.
7 Olivia Taylor Leach, 19, 5034 Blackhawk Trail Court, was arrested in the 3800 block of State Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
8 Check forgery, valued at $1,680, was reported in the 4700 block of Trails End Road.
July 17
9 A 1991 Dodge Dakota and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade collided at 53rd Avenue and Falcon Avenue, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
10 Cash, valued at $18.72, was reported stolen in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road.
11 Fraudulent purchase, valued at $1,200, was reported in the 4800 block of Woody Creek Circle.
12 Madison Marie Danielson, 20, 3734 College Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
13 Phillip Martin Becerra, 37, 18150 North Spencer Road, was arrested at Parkway Drive and Middle Road on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
July 18
14 A 2016 Honda CRV and a 2008 Dodge R15 collided in the 3400 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,400 in damages.
July 20
15 A 2018 Toyota Rav 4 and a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier collided at 12th and State streets, resulting in $1,200 in damages.
July 21
16 A 2004 Chevrolet Colorado and a 1998 Oldsmobile 88/LS collided at State and 39th streets, resulting in $2,200 in damages.
17 A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2015 Lexus GX 460 collided in the 3500 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,150 in damages.
July 22
18 Criminal mischief, damages totaling $3,000, was reported in the 5000 block of Fox Ridge Road.
19 A 2017 Kia Sportage, a 2019 Kia Optima, and a 2019 Mini Cooper all collided in the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $35,600 in damages.
20 A 2017 Subaru Outback and a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan collided in the 2900 block of Chateau Knoll, resulting in $1,450 in damages.
21 Fraud, no damage total listed, was reported in the 3100 block of State Street.
22 Sunglasses, cash and a key FOB, valued at $423, were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Echodale Drive.
23 Justin Allen Shaw, 37, no address given, was arrested in the 1800 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
July 23
24 A bicycle, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Sunset Drive.
25 Cash and a cell phone, valued at $10, was reported stolen in the 3300 block of Clover Hills Drive.
26 A 2009 Toyota Prius and a Tere T340 Crane collided in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
27 Fraud, valued at $8,250, was reported in the 4200 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
28 Joseph Ray Kroeger, 35, 1841 Pineo Grove Lane, Princeton, was arrested in the 2000 block of State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
29 Criminal mischief, damages totaling $100, was reported in the 2800 block of 18th Street.
July 24
30 A 2017 Honda Pilot, valued at $31,000, was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Hillcrest Avenue.
31 Cash and a garage door opener, valued at $60, were reported stolen in the 2500 block of Olympia Drive.
July 25
32 A 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, valued at $12,000, was reported stolen in the 2800 block of Hillside Drive.
33 Nora Lynn Lamar, 43, 1346 Christie St. ½, Davenport, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
34 Tools, valued at $425, were reported stolen in the 900 block of Devils Glen Road.
July 26
35 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $4,000, was reported in the 2800 block of South Hampton Drive.
36 Zachary Greg Moffitt, 23, 718 Spalding Boulevard, was arrested at Middle Road and Oak Park Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
37 Shanna Dawn Breese, 47, 200 ½ Grant Street, Apt. 2, was arrested in the 1700 block of Grant Street on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
38 A handbag, cash, and various cards, valued at $460, were reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
39 A 2014 Honda Forza and a moped collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 5, resulting in $100 in damages.
40 A 2017 Toyota Tacoma and a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided at Happiness Lane and Idaho Drive, resulting in $12,000 in damages.
July 28
41 A 2014 Mercedes C 350 and a 2011 Kia Soul collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
July 29
42 An iPhone, valued at $200, was reported stolen in the 2900 Devils Glen Road.
43 John Olin Dunbar, 56, 3015 Woodmayr Road, Apt. 210, was arrested in the 1700 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
44 Mercedes Mariel Clay, 38, 2501 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 2500 block of Cypress Drive on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
45 A 2017 Ford F150 and a 2016 Ford F150 collided in the 5600 block of Judge Road, resulting in $1,100 in damages.
46 A 2012 Cadillac CTS, a 2014 Dodge Journey, and a 2017 Jeep Wrangler collided at Middle Road and AAA Court, resulting in $4,300 in damages.
