Crime watch

January 23

1. A 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan and a 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $500 in damage

February 3

2. Jewelry, valued at $13,100 was reported stolen from the 4100 block of Woodview Drive

February 8

3. A juvenile was arrested at the 3300 block of 18th Street on suspicion of interference with official acts and a minor using tobacco

4. A cell phone, valued at $594.99, was reported stolen from the 5500 block of Century Heights Avenue

5. A catalytic converter, valued at approximately $1,500, was reported stolen from the 3200 block of Moencks Court

6. Esama A Eltaib, 50, 1608 5th Avenue, Silvis, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Grant Street on suspicion of OWI, first offense

February 9

7. Clothing, miscellaneous documents, a check book, hard hat, jacket, CB radio and a suitcase, total value $435, was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Isle Parkway

8. A 2017 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2014 Nissan Titan collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,450 in damage

9. A 2008 Suzuki SX4, a 2020 Toyota RAV4 and a 2010 Lexus RX450 collided at 53rd Avenue and Falcon Avenue, resulting in $9,000 in damage

February 10

10. Alcohol, total value $775.87, was reported stolen from the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road

11. Katyanne Elizabeth Rehm, 40, 1505 East 39th Street, Davenport, was cited at the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of controlled substance

12. Martin Kelvin Ballew, 45, 1527 Northlawn Road, Davenport, was arrested at the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of driving while barred habitual offender and possession of drug paraphernalia

February 11

13. Brad Eugene Williams, 41, 214 East Lincolnway Street, Wheatland, was arrested at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of driving while barred habitual offender

14. A 2018 Ford Edge and a 2020 Subaru Ascent collided at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $1,500 in damage

15. Phone charging cords, a set of house keys and change, total value $30, were reported stolen at the 4000 block of 18th Street

16. Sheldon Alvy Fry, 50, 1612 300th Street, New Liberty, was arrested at the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of intrastate warrant

17. A broken window, valued at approximately $300, was reported at the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive

18. Credit card fraud under $1,500 was reported at the 3000 block of Quail Ridge Road

19. A juvenile was arrested at the 2800 block of Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

February 13

20. Lawrence William Bluhm, 51, no address given, was arrested at the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of violation of no-contact order and interference with official acts

21. An assault was reported at the 2800 block of Bellevue Avenue

22. Property damage was reported at the 800 block of 24th Street

23. A 2013 snow plow and a 2003 Honda Element collided at Tanglefoot Terrace and Rolling Hills Drive, resulting in $2,100 in damage

February 14

24. Various merchandise, valued at $1,692.98, was reported stolen from the 800 block of Middle Road

25. Abigail Grace Webster, 18, 2913 Avalon Drive was cited at the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of shoplifting

26. A 2004 Ford Ranger and a 2020 Ford Explorer collided at the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $200 in damage

February 15

27. Kendrick Lee Freeman, 42, 1421 7th Street, Rock Island, was arrested at the 1300 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and speeding

28. Brittany Elizabeth Purscell, 25, 4307 West Central Park Avenue, was arrested at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

29. Aidan J Hunter, 20, no address given, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Grant Street on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper rear lamps

30. A 2021 Ford Explorer and a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at the 1000 block of State Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage

31. A 2016 Volkswagen Touareg and a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado collided at the 2000 block of State Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage

February 16

32. Merchandise was reported stolen at the 900 block of Middle Road

33. Paul Thomas Shook, 41, 2419 East George Washington Boulevard, Davenport, was arrested at the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of OWI first offense, interference with official acts, striking fixtures upon a highway and open container

February 17

34. James Allan Taets Jr., 30, 1516 West 2nd Street, Davenport, was arrested at the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of shoplifting

35. A 2015 Ford E450 Glaval bus and a 2015 Toyota RAV 4 collided at the 2300 block of Bellevue Avenue, resulting in $1,450 in damage

February 18

36. A 2012 Toyota RAV4 collided with a speed limit support post at the 500 block of River Drive, resulting in $5,200 in damage

37. A 2017 Ford Escape and a 2019 Toyota RAV 4 collided at Park Wild Drive and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $4,000 in damage

February 19

38. Bradley Donovan Turkle, 53, 2374 Telegraph Road, Davenport, was arrested at East Locust Street and East Kimberly Road on suspicion of two counts of intrastate warrant, possession of contraband in a correctional facility, driving while license was denied, suspended or cancelled, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper rear lamps

39. Cortez Lee Culberson, 23, no address given, was arrested at the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of trespassing

40. Jeremy Marques Morgan, 32, 2532 Sheffield Drive, Davenport, was arrested at the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of intrastate warrant

41. Damage to an unattended vehicle, resulting in $1,200 in damage, was reported at the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane

February 20

42. Zachary J Bunnell, 26, 919 43rd Street, Rock Island, was arrested on the Interstate 74 bridge on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

43. Mark A Kerns-Wells, 22, 8606 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island, was arrested at 13th Street and State Street on suspicion of OWI first offense, failure to respond to steady red signal and open container

February 21

44. A 2006 Ford Taurus and a 2005 Honda Odyssey collided at Devils Glen Road and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $6,500 in damage

February 22

45. Michael Lee Ryan Jansen, 41, 507 E. Grove Road, Long Grove, was arrested at the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of shoplifting

