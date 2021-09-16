Crime Watch

August 2
1. A 2012 Chrysler Touring and a 2019 Honda Odyssey collided at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
August 15
2. A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2021 Tractor collided at 100 35th Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
August 23
3. Derek John Stepanek, 41, 1535 Fairlane Drive, was arrested at 1600 State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
4. Gregory Alexander Smith, 2349 North 5th Street, Clinton, was arrested at 1500 State Street on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
5. A 2010 Honda Accord and a 2016 Kia Sorrento collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $400 in damage.
August 24
6. Shoes, valued at $64.99, were reported stolen at 2900 Devils Glen Road.
7. A 2007 Pontiac Vibe and a 2016 Ford Fusion collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
August 25
8. Fraud, valued at $2,800, was reported at 5300 Berkshire Street.
9. A 2018 Nissan Rogue and an animal collided at 1700 Isle Parkway, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
August 26
10. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported at 1101 Devils Glen Road. A purse, wallet, keys, and prescription drugs, valued at $60, were also reported stolen.
11. Toby Ray Glisan, 44, 310 Eaton Avenue, Bartonville, Illinois, was arrested at 1600 Grant Street on suspicion of providing false identification information.
12. A 2001 GMC Sierra and a 2017 Jeep Cherokee collided at 900 Middle Road, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
August 27
13. A donation box, no value listed, was reported stolen at 1900 State Street.
14. A car part, valued at $3,500, was reported stolen at 2801 State Street.
15. A 2016 Jeep Wrangler, a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, and a 2013 Ford Explorer all collided at Forest Grove Drive and Spring Creek Drive, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
August 28
16. A Honda Accord and tools, valued at $4,139, were reported stolen at 4100 Greenbrier Drive.
August 29
17. A 2007 Toyota Prius and a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 2401 West Dale Court, resulting in $2,250 in damage.