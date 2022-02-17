Crime watch

January 11

1. A 2014 Chrysler 200 and a 2016 Ford Escape collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $6,000 in damage

January 17

2. A 2000 Toyota Corolla collided with a stop sign at Interstate 80 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,550 in damage

January 26

3. Ryan Robert Scarbrough, 26, 4918 Oregon Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at Middle Road and Oakbrook Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, improper rear lamps, and driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled

January 27

4. A 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2017 Lexus ES collided at Devils Glen Road and Middle Road, resulting in $300 in damage

5. A 2020 Ford F150 and a 2010 Volkswagen Beetle collided at the 3500 block of Middle Road, resulting in $12,000 in damage

6. A hit and run was reported at the 3200 block of Magnolia Court

January 28

7. A 2018 Ford Explorer and a 2006 Buick collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $10,000 in damage

8. Property damage, resulting in $150 in damage, was reported at the 3500 block of Raleigh Avenue

9. Michael J. Miller-Boyd, 34, 2020 11th Street Place, East Moline, was arrested at the 900 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and intrastate warrant

10. A 2014 Jeep Patriot Sport and a 2022 Hyundai Venue collided at Devils Glen Road and Middle Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage

January 29

11. Household goods, valued at $19.47, were reported stolen from the 800 block of Middle Road

12. Tools, valued at $4,078, were reported stolen from the 4300 block of Woodland Drive

January 30

13. April Marie Sanders, 37, 1140 E. 14th Street, Davenport, was arrested at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of intrastate warrant

January 31

14. A 2021 Honda HR-V and a 2009 Ford Escape collided at the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $50 in damage

15. A 2006 Ford F150 and a 2013 Jeep Wrangler collided at Middle Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $200 in damage

16. Two .380 auto shell casings were reported found at the 0 block of Oak Park Drive

