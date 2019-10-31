September 18
1 - Michelle Earlene Anderson, 36, 2625 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested in the 2600 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of second-degree criminal mischief.
September 19
2 - Armanii Ameer Everett, 22, 625 Pershing Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 2000 block of State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
September 20
3 - Autumn Janell Shepard, 34, 1845 Cody St., was arrested in the 2000 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of third-offense operating while intoxicated, child endangerment, and open container driver over 21.
September 30
4 - Casey Lynn Ferry, 39, 30425 52nd Ave. N., Hillsdale, Illinois, was arrested in the 1600 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of interference with official acts.
5 - A 2008 Lincoln MKX and a 2016 Ford Escape collided at Mississippi Boulevard and Kimberly Road, resulting in $6,000 in damages.
October 2
6 - Gloves and fishing lures, valued at $61.47, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Grant Street.
7 - Tools and a computer, valued at $1,700, were reported stolen in the 2000 block of Plum Tree Road.
October 3
8 - A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban and a 2006 Mercedes C280 collided at 22nd Street and Grant Street, resulting in $1,200 in damages.
9 - A 2000 Ford Taurus and a 2012 Ford Transit Connect collided in the 3300 block of Middle Road, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
October 4
10 - Lori Mae Waddell, 48, 2622 South Hampton Drive, was arrested in the 3300 block of 18th Street on suspicion of first-offense compulsory education violation.
11 - A 2010 Jeep Patriot and a 2010 Toyota Camry collided in the 3200 block of Ridge Point, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
12 - Gene Allen Simatovich, 50, 2124 Farnam St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
October 5
13 - Alexander Linville, 37, 1501 State St., Apt. 502, was arrested in the 1500 block of State Street on suspicion of disorderly houses.
14 - Computer hardware and a backpack, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
15 - Electronics and cash, valued at $102, were reported stolen in the 3400 block of Halcyon Drive.
16 - Jessica Lynn Daniels, 35, 1738 W. 16th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of simple assault.
October 6
17 - A 2011 Ford F250 and a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox collided at 14th Street and Mississippi Boulevard, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
October 7
18 - Jennifer Wiersema, 35, 1132 Fairlane Drive, was arrested at in the 1100 block of Fairlane Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
19 - A 2003 Lexus RX3 and a 2012 Jeep Liberty collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $2,800 in damages.
20 - Jason Robert Mathews, 36, 1514 Lincoln Court, was arrested in the 1500 block of Lincoln Court on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
October 8
21 - Kabura Melikiadi, 33, 1425 5th Ave., Rock Island, was arrested in the 3900 block of 53rd Avenue on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication and an interstate warrant.
22 - David Lee Clark, Jr., 50, 1440 Timberline Drive, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
23 - A 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Forest Grove Drive and Championship Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
24 - A 2014 Hyundai Sonata and a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze collided in the 1300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
October 9
25 - Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported in the 2400 block of Shaker Court.
26 - A 2005 Ford F150 and a 2004 Toyota Camry collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $7,000 in damages.
27 - A 2000 Toyota Camry and a 2004 Dodge Ram collided at Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $1,500 in damages.
28 - A 2016 Buick Enclave and a 2018 Hyundai Sonata collided at Grant Street and 17th Street, resulting in $1,400 in damages.
October 10
29 - A 2001 Ford Focus and a 2008 Volkswagen Passat collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $6,000 in damages.
30 - Tools, valued at $21,500, were reported stolen in 800 block of Middle Road.
31 -- Mail, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 3400 block of State Street.
32 - A 2017 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2018 Honda Civic collided at Devils Glen Road and Summertree Avenue, resulting in $200 in damages.
October 11
33 - A 2007 Peterbilt semi-truck and a 1999 Peterbilt semi-truck collided at State Street and 14th Street, resulting in $2,600 in damages.
34 - Xavier Andres Rippy, 24, 721 8th Ave., Rock Falls, Illinois, was arrested at 17th and Brown streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
35 - A 2014 Honda CRV and a 2015 Lexus ES 300H collided in the 1500 block of Brown Street, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
October 12
36 - Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported in the 5900 block of Joshua Street.
37 - A 2019 Lincoln Navigator and a 2011 Buick Enclave collided at State and 21st streets, resulting in $6,000 in damages.
38 - A 2016 Honda Pilot and a 2006 Honda Civic collided at Middle and Devils Glen roads, resulting in $11,500 in damages.
