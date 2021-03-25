Crime Watch

February 22
1. A 2014 Hyundai Elantra collided with a sign at Quail Ridge Road and Woodfield Drive, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
February 25
1. A 2011 Ford Escape and a 2017 Dodge Journey collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $50 in damage.
February 26
2. A 2017 Freightliner Tractor and a 2015 Ford Fiesta collided at 20th Street and Grant Street, resulting in $18,000 in damage.
3. A 2016 Toyota Corolla and a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado collided at Grant Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $150 in damage.
February 28
4. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $500, was reported at Kimberly Road and Middle Road.
5. Kevontay Burnett, 27, 932 State Street, apt. 12, was arrested at 900 Stat Street on suspicion of second degree criminal mischief.
6. Vicente Abram Martinez, 34, 10333 Oasis Drive, San Antonio, Texas, was arrested at 3000 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of indecent exposure and first offense public consumption/intoxication.
March 1
7. Carrie Ann Tracy, 39, 2249 Central Avenue, was arrested at Central Avenue and 23rd Street on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated.
8. A 2021 Volkswagen Atlas and a 2008 Chevrolet Cruze collided at Central Avenue and 23rd Street, resulting in $2,700 in damage.
9. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $800, was reported at 3800 Deertrail Road.
March 2
10. A 2014 Nisan Altima, a 2009 Ford Escape, and a 2003 Toyota Camry all collided at 900 Middle Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
11. A 2006 Saturn Vue and a 2003 Hyundai Sonata collided at 900 Middle Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
March 3
12. A car part, valued at $2,443, was reported stolen at 2600 Devils Glen Road.
13. Hannah Elizabeth Dierks, 31, no address given, was arrested at 4600 Criswell Street on suspicion of second degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
14. A 2016 Buick Regal and a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado collided at the 1100 block of Mississippi Boulevard, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
15. A 2009 Toyota Camry and a 2005 Nissan ASR collided at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
March 4
16. A 2012 Honda CRV and a 2014 Toyota Scion collided at 900 Middle Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
March 5
17. A 2010 Ford Fusion and a 2011 Honda Accord collided at 18th Street and Hawk Drive, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
18. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2020 Toyota Corolla collided at Grant Street and State Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
March 6
19. Kyle Martin, 30, no address given, was cited at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
20. Dustin David Arvik, 37, 9 Oakbrook Drive, was arrested at 9 Oakbrook Drive on suspicion of assault on peace officers and others, interference with official acts, and 911 non-emergency call.
21. Brandon Patrick Brady, 36, no address given, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of simple trespass, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and interference with official acts.
22. A 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche, a 2007 Jeep Liberty, a 2003 Toyota Tundra, and a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse all collided at 1200 Crow Creek Road, resulting in $28,000 in damage.
March 7
23. Syteria Kenya Cribbs, 23, 6514 South King Drive, apt. 4D, Chicago, Illinois, was cited at 3000 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
24. Gregory Junior Reyes, 66, 707 6th Street, was arrested at 700 6th Street on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
March 8
25. A 2008 School Bus and a 2015 Toyota Corolla collided at Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
26. A 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser and a 2002 Toyota Solara collided at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $210 in damage.