Crime Watch

March 4

16. A 2012 Honda CRV and a 2014 Toyota Scion collided at 900 Middle Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.

March 5

17. A 2010 Ford Fusion and a 2011 Honda Accord collided at 18th Street and Hawk Drive, resulting in $3,500 in damage.

18. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2020 Toyota Corolla collided at Grant Street and State Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.

March 6

19. Kyle Martin, 30, no address given, was cited at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.

20. Dustin David Arvik, 37, 9 Oakbrook Drive, was arrested at 9 Oakbrook Drive on suspicion of assault on peace officers and others, interference with official acts, and 911 non-emergency call.

21. Brandon Patrick Brady, 36, no address given, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of simple trespass, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and interference with official acts.

22. A 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche, a 2007 Jeep Liberty, a 2003 Toyota Tundra, and a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse all collided at 1200 Crow Creek Road, resulting in $28,000 in damage.