Crime Watch

16. William Eugene Behrens, 68, 11642 110th Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 324 18th Street on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated.

17. A 2021 Ford Flex, no value listed, was reported stolen at 6492 Crow Valley Drive.

18. A 2018 Dodge Journey and a 2013 Honda Civic collided at Cedarview court and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $800 in damage.

19. A 2007 Chrysler Sebring and a 2017 International semi truck collided at Zimmerman Drive and State Street, resulting in $11,000 in damage.

20. A 2016 Honda Odyssey and a 2004 Kia Optima collided at 2100 53rd Avenue, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

21. A 2013 Mack Tractor collided with a cable barrier on Interstate 80 mile marker 301, resulting in $17,000 in damage.

22. A 2009 GMC Savana was involved in a single vehicle accident at Interstate 80 mile marker 302, resulting in $6,000 in damage.

February 19

23. A 2000 Honda Civic, no value listed, was reported stolen at 1000 Utica Ridge Place.

24. Tools, valued at $25.98, were reported stolen at 1800 Grant Street.