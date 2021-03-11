Crime Watch

February 3
1. David Lee Levy, Sr., 52, 1505 Harrison Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of third degree theft.
2. Michael Duane Smith, 50, 1119 Brown Street, was arrested at 1100 Brown Street on suspicion of first degree criminal mischief, eluding, interference with official acts, and an intrastate warrant.
February 4
3. Fraud, valued at $3900, was reported at 5000 56th Avenue Court.
February 7
4. A 2011 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 2100 53rd Avenue, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
February 12
5. Cash, valued at $30, was reported stolen at 2200 Kimberly Road. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was also reported.
February 13
6. Rhenn Colby Atwell, 30, 3207 Sunburst Drive, was arrested at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
February 14
7. A 2016 Mercedes ML350 and a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic Premier collided at 2800 Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
8. Electronics, wallet, purse, and folder, valued at $1,160, were reported stolen at 2700 Eddy Street.
February 16
9. A 2010 Toyota Highlander and a 2018 BMW 740 collided at Crow Creek Road and Valley Brook Drive, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
10. A 2006 Ford Expedition and a 2013 Mack Roller Truck collided at Lincoln Road and Middle Road, resulting in $400 in damage.
11. A 2010 International semi-truck and a 2020 Hyundai Veloster collided at Forest Grove Drive and Grove Crossing, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
12. A 2012 Toyota Corolla was involved in a single vehicle accident at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.2, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
February 17
13. Wayne Emery Hess, 48, 2314 Lillie Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 4500 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of simple assault.
14. A 1996 Honda Accord and a 2004 Jeep Liberty collided at 3300 18th Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
15. A 2003 Toyota Matrix and a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
February 18
16. William Eugene Behrens, 68, 11642 110th Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 324 18th Street on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated.
17. A 2021 Ford Flex, no value listed, was reported stolen at 6492 Crow Valley Drive.
18. A 2018 Dodge Journey and a 2013 Honda Civic collided at Cedarview court and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $800 in damage.
19. A 2007 Chrysler Sebring and a 2017 International semi truck collided at Zimmerman Drive and State Street, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
20. A 2016 Honda Odyssey and a 2004 Kia Optima collided at 2100 53rd Avenue, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
21. A 2013 Mack Tractor collided with a cable barrier on Interstate 80 mile marker 301, resulting in $17,000 in damage.
22. A 2009 GMC Savana was involved in a single vehicle accident at Interstate 80 mile marker 302, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
February 19
23. A 2000 Honda Civic, no value listed, was reported stolen at 1000 Utica Ridge Place.
24. Tools, valued at $25.98, were reported stolen at 1800 Grant Street.
25. A 2019 Ford F35 and a 1993 Chevrolet S10 collided at Kimberly Ridge Road and Highland Park Drive, resulting in $350 in damage.
26. A 2017 Ford F350 and a 2013 Toyota Highlander collided at the 3800 block of State Street, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
27. A 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2005 Toyota Camry collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $100 in damage.
28. A 2010 GMC Acadia and a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at Middle Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
29. A 2013 Fire truck collided with an overhang at 1104 Kimberly Road, resulting in $1000 in damage.
30. A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2020 Kia Sport collided at Ridge Point and Katie Lane, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
February 20
31. A 2012 Toyota Camry and a 2017 Nissan Rogue collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $800 in damage.
February 21
32. A 1997 Honda Accord and a 2017 Jeep Cherokee collided at Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $600 in damage.
February 22
33. A 2012 Nissan Sable and a 2011 BMW 328 collided at 3300 18th Street, resulting in $16,000 in damage.
34. A 2019 Ford Escapade and a 2002 Mazda Tribute collided at Devils Glen Road and State Street, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
35. A 2020 Toyota Corolla and a 2012 Dodge Caravan collided at 3800 Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $600 in damage.
36. A firearm, valued at $450, was reported stolen at 3000 Willowwood Drive.
37. A 2019 Ford F450 ambulance and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $3,300 in damage.
38. A 2013 Honda Civic and a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer collided at 3300 18th Street, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
February 23
39. A tablet, tools, and 2017 Chevrolet Van, valued at $45,200, were reported stolen at 2900 Sunburst Court.
40. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $500, was reported at 700 Tenplus Street.