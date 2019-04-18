March 18
1 Dwayne Levell Coppage, 36, 1005 39th St., Apt. 4, was arrested in the 3900 block of State Street on suspicion of assault with use/display of a weapon and simple trespass.
March 20
2 Fraud, valued at $367.90, was reported in the 1800 block of Grant Street.
3 illiam Stephon Spruiell, 22, 50 West 71st St., Apt. 504, Chicago, was arrested in the 3400 block of Middle Road on suspicion of forgery.
March 21
4 Melissa Gail Morse, 30, 3831 Wilkes Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated.
March 22
5 David Farrell King, 47, 25323 165th St., Columbus Junction, Iowa, was arrested in the 500 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of simple trespass.
March 23
6 A 2009 Hyundai Sonata and a 2005 Pontiac GT collided in the 5100 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
7 A 2001 Chevrolet Impala and a 2006 Honda Ridgeline collided at Devils Glen Road and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
8 Cash, valued at $5,700, was reported stolen in the 2800 block of AAA Court.
9 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $450, was reported in the 2500 block of Oak Street.
March 24
10 James William Molyneux, 70, 3865 Prairie Lane was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
March 25
11 A 2012 Toyota RAV 4 collided with a deer in the 4300 block of Middle Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
12 Prescription pills, valued at $189, were reported stolen in the 1600 block of Robeson Avenue.
March 26
13 A 2020 Honda Civic and a 2003 Buick Century collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $940 in damage.
14 A 2004 Ford Expedition and a 2013 Ford Expedition collided at Belmont Road and Elk Drive, resulting in $18,000 in damage.
15 A 1982 Ford F150 and a 2008 Toyota Prius collided at Grant and 17th streets, resulting in $900 in damage.
March 27
16 A 2004 Dodge Dakota and a 2011 Hyundai Sonata collided on the Interstate 74 bridge westbound, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
March 28
17 A 2005 Saturn L300 and a 2011 Nissan Rogue collided on the Interstate 74 bridge westbound, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
18 A 2010 Toyota 4 Runner, a 2006 Toyota Tundra, a 2014 Honda CRV, a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, a 2018 Cadillac Escalade, and a 2009 Hyundai Accent collided on the Interstate 74 bridge westbound, resulting in $37,000 in damage.
19 A 2010 Toyota Sienna, a 2017 GMC Acadia, and a 2009 Ford Escape collided on the Interstate 74 bridge westbound, resulting in $2,200 in damage.
March 29
20 A 1999 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2003 Chevrolet Impala collided at Lincoln and Kimberly roads, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
March 30
21 A 2011 Chevrolet Impala and a 2016 Lexus RX350 collided at Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
22 A 2006 Jeep Wagon, a 2017 Honda Civic, a 2012 GMC Acadia, a 2006 Ford Escape, a 2012 GMC Terrain, and a 2017 Chevrolet Spark collided at Interstate 74 west near the State Street exit, resulting in $5,600 in damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.