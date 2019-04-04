February 17
1 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $450, was reported in the 2000 block of Elmwood Lane.
March 3
2 A 2006 Nissan Altima and a 2005 Mazda 6S collided in the 3600 block of Eastwood Court, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
March 5
3 Paul Eugene Haynes, 34, 4521 Harrison St., Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of controlled substance violation, possession or distribution without tax stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 7
4 A 2009 Toyota Sienna and a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
5 A hit-and-run crash, no damage value listed, was reported in the 2200 block of Grant Street.
March 8
6 A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,600 in damage.
7 A 2013 Ford Focus collided with a pedestrian at State and 39th streets. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, there was no damage to the vehicle.
March 9
8 A driver’s license, debit card, and purse, valued at $25, were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Grant Street. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was also reported.
March 12
9 Tile, stilts, and a thermostat, valued at $1,110, were reported stolen in theh 6000 block of Settlers Pointe Circle.
10 Destiny Rene Lowe, 24, 1812 18th St., was arrested in the 1800 block of 18th Street on suspicion of simple assault and assault with use or displaying a weapon.
11 Devonne West, 24, 4106 Hickory Grove Road, Apt. 5, Davenport, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license denied, suspended, or cancelled.
12 Troy Terrance Collins, 30, 1536 State St., Apt. 4, was arrested at 17th and Brown streets on suspicion of fraud, an interstate warrant, and an intrastate warrant.
March 13
13 Jenna Christine Wiepert, 30, 5901 Elmore Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 2100 block of Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of assault on peace officers and first offense public consumption/intoxication.
14 Tools, valued at $555, were reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
March 14
15 A 2007 Ford Fusion and a 2009 Nissan Altima collided at Deerbrook Drive and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
16 Elicia Denise Willett, 23, 1128 West Locust St., Davenport, was arrested at 16th and Grant streets on suspicion of eluding and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled, or revoked.
March 17
17 Charissa Marie Roland, 36, 821 Hillside Drive, was arrested at Magnolia and Spruce Hills drives on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
March 19
18 A 2009 Ford Escape and a 2013 Hyundai Elantra collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
19 Electronics, valued at $250, were reported stolen in the 800 block of State Street.
