Crime watch

December 16

10. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala and a 2019 Toyota Prius collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

December 17

11. A 2010 Toyota Rav 4 and a 2010 Dodge Dakota collided at Central Avenue and Riverview Lane, resulting in $16,000 in damage.

12. A 2019 Kia Sportage and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am collided at 1800 Middle Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

December 18

13. A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2005 Saturn Ion collided at 900 Middle Road, resulting in $400 in damage.

14. A 2010 Volkswagen Beetle and a 2002 Ford Taurus collided at 800 Middle Road, resulting in $200 in damage.

15. Unique Posey, 24, no address given, was cited at State Street and 12th Street on suspicion of providing false identification information.

16. Sienn Zure Carter, 32, 923 Sylvan Avenue, Davenport, was cited at State Street and 12th Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.