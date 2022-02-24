Crime watch

January 3

1. A 2008 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country collided at the 2700 block of 62nd Street Court, resulting in $10,000 in damage

January 6

2. A 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2014 Chrysler 300 collided at 14th Street and Lincoln Road, resulting in $8,500 in damage

3. A 2017 Ford F150 Supercrew and a 2006 Honda Accord collided at the 3500 block of Belmont Road, resulting in $200 in damage

January 11

4. A hit and run was reported on the Interstate 74 bridge

January 18

5. A vacuum cleaner, valued at $500, was reported stolen from the 800 block of Lincoln Road

January 23

6. Firearm accessories, total value $31.98, were reported stolen, and approximately $200 in damage to a Hyundai Sonata was reported at the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive

January 26

7. A 2004 Lexus RX330, valued at $6,629, was reported stolen from the 1300 block of 14th Street

8. Prescription pills, valued at approximately $220, were reported stolen from the 3800 block of Tam O Shanter Drive

9. A car seat, valued at $75, and a 2020 Ford Edge, valued at approximately $37,000, were reported stolen from the 3100 block of Westwood Road. The Ford Edge was recovered

January 27

10. Sophia Marie Maresca, 47, no address given, was arrested at the 1800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of check forgery and third degree theft

11. A 2012 Honda CRV and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix collided at the 3200 block of Magnolia Court, resulting in $2,000 in damage

January 28

12. Two bags of Gain Flings, valued at $24.98, were reported stolen from the 800 block of Middle Road

13. Assorted jewelry, total value $7,750, was reported stolen from the 2900 block of Linden Lane

14. A hit and run was reported at the 4800 block of Competition Drive

15. Jill Blankenship, 36, 1604 Arlington Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of intrastate warrant

January 29

16. Christopher Eric James, 51, 510 23rd Street was arrested at Interstate 74 and State Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

17. Three bottles of alcohol, valued at $175.97, were reported stolen from the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road

January 30

18. A third-degree burglary was reported at the 2800 block of Hawthorne Drive

19. Tools, valued at $200, were reported stolen at the 2800 block of Hawthorne Drive

20. Third-degree burglary was reported at the 2800 block of Hawthorne Drive

January 31

21. Jazzmenn Renea Bryant, 36, 809 West 17th Street, Davenport, was arrested at the 1500 block of Grant Street on suspicion of intrastate warrant

22. Currency, two bank cards, an Iowa driver’s license and a purse, total value $360, and a damaged passenger window, valued at approximately $1,000, was reported at the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road

23. A tool bag and various tools, total value $230, were reported stolen at the 2800 block of Hawthorne Drive

24. Chad William Kutzman, 42, 2716 West 34th Street, Davenport was arrested at Interstate 74 and State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

25. A total of 500 challenge coins, valued at $2,500, were reported stolen from the 7100 block of Valley Drive

26. John Daniel Pickel, 46, 931 Jones Street, was arrested at the 900 block of Jones Street on suspicion of interstate warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia

February 1

27. Mark Watson Hampton, 36, 2330 Avalon Drive, was arrested at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of trespassing and interference with official acts

28. Brian Kean Fauth, 50, no address given, was arrested at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of intrastate warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of contraband in a correctional facility

29. A 2015 Ford Edge collided with a building and sign at the 4400 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $20,000 in damage

February 2

30. A 2021 Toyota Tacoma and a 2008 Honda Pilot collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $3,800 in damage

31. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado K150 and a 2017 Ford F250 Super Duty collided at Glenbrook Circle South and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $10,000 in damage

32. Kelly Shackelford, 30, 20 Parklane Circle, was arrested at the 20 block of Parklane Circle on suspicion of OWI first offense

33. Christopher Gilbraith, 37, 3816 Cody Trail, Davenport was arrested at the 200 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of OWI first offense

34. A bong, valued at $19.99, was reported stolen at the 1800 block of State Street

35. Roshelle Ann Swinton, 56, no address given, was arrested at the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of intrastate warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

36. A firearm was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Brown Street

37. Miscellaneous items, valued at $352.84, were reported stolen from the 1400 block of Kimberly Road

38. A 2020 Ford F150 and a 1997 Toyota Corolla collided at Middle Road and 14th Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage

February 3

39. Two catalytic converters, valued at $2,500, were reported stolen from the 6400 block of Crow Creek Road

February 4

40. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler and a 2004 Jeep Wrangler collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage

41. Andrew Joel Moreno, 24, 2929 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested at the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of intrastate warrant

42. Tina Marie Haller, 40, 2717 Stafford Boulevard, was arrested at the 2700 block of Stafford Boulevard on suspicion of child endangerment and interference with official acts

43. Erica Lynn Serbin, 37, no address given, was arrested at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of providing false identification information, failure to have valid license/permit while operating, operation without registration and violation of financial liability coverage

44. A 2019 Toyota Sienna and a 2021 Toyota Rav4 collided at Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive, resulting in $700 in damage

February 5

45. Gene Ray Colbert, 39, no address given, was arrested at Parkway Drive and Middle Road on suspicion of second degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to have valid license/permit while operating

46. Angela Marie Smith, 42, 1030 39th Street, was arrested at the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft. Various merchandise, total value $158.19, was reported stolen

47. A 2016 BMW 428 collided with a tree at Whispering Hills Drive and Shawnee Court, resulting in $20,100 in damage

February 6

48. A 2020 Nissan Pathfinder and a 2019 Ram 1500 collided at Devils Glen Road and Middle Road, resulting in $800 in damage

49. A hit and run was reported at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway

50. Sonya Jo Carey Otte, 54, 3769 Cedarwood Court, was arrested at Oak Park Drive and Middle Road on suspicion of OWI first offense and failure to respond to steady red signal

51. Dustan C Smith, 35, 1009 21st Avenue, Silvis, was cited at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

