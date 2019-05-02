March 30
1 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road.
2 Zachary Daniel Haut, 29, 2017 Sturdevant St., Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74 mile marker 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3 Alfredo Tovar, 52, 1337 17th St., was arrested at Interstate 74 mile marker 3 on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and open container driver over 21.
4 A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2013 Ford F150 collided in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $800 in damage.
April 2
5 A 2015 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2004 GMC Sierra collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 14th Street, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
6 Tools, valued at $9,000, were reported stolen in the 700 block of 14th Street.
7 Edward Louis Decoster, 61, 917 45th St., Rock Island, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an intrastate warrant.
8 A 2005 GMC Envoy and a 2009 Kia Sportage collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
April 3
9 A 2017 Honda and a 2003 Toyota Corolla collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
10 A 2011 Chevrolet Impala and a 2016 Honda Odyssey collided at Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $2,300 in damage.
11 A 2006 Ford 500 and a 2011 GMC Terrain collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
12 Travis Matthew Beach, 29, 924 27th St., was arrested at Oak Street and 18th Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
13 A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, a 2013 Ford Fusion, and a 2010 Ford F25 collided at Devils Glen Road and State Street, resulting in $19,500 in damage.
April 4
14 Cash, valued at $600, was reported stolen in the 900 block of Holmes Street.
April 5
15 A checkbook, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 3700 block of Thunder Ridge Road.
16 A 2018 Kia Sedona and a 2013 Toyota Camry collided at 18th Street and Tech Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
April 6
17 Tools, valued at $22372, were reported stolen in the 4900 block of Middle Road.
April 7
18 Cash, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 2100 block of State Street. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,000, was also reported.
19 Brenton M. Vanthournout, 21, 928 54th S., Moline, was arrested at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.
April 8
20 A handicap placard, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
21 A 2003 GMC Sierra and a 2003 Ford F550 collided in the 5300 block of Crow Creek Road, resulting in $17,000 in damage.
22 A 2013 Honda Accord and a 2000 OK Silverado collided on the Interstate 74 bridge westbound, resulting in $900 in damage.
23 A 2003 Buick Regal and a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at Interstate 74 and Kimberly Road, resulting in $2,700 in damage.
April 9
24 Patrick Joseph Speer, 31, 3611 Magnolia Court, was arrested in the 700 block of River Drive on suspicion of public consumption/intoxication, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, and interference with official acts.
25 A 2015 Dodge Journey and a 2017 Toyota RAV4 collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
April 10
26 John David Scharff, 29, 2895 Tanglefoot Lane, apt 2, was arrested in the 2800 block of Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of simple assault domestic abuse.
27 Adelaida Mora-Velez, 20, 2895 Tanglefoot Lane, apt. 2, was arrested in the 2800 block of Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of domestic abuse assault displaying weapon.
28 A 2015 Ford Escape and a 2009 Pontiac Vibe collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
29 A 2004 Pontiac Bonneville and a 2018 Toyota RAV 4 collided at Grant Street and 16th Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
April 11
30 Fraud theft, valued at $182.30, was reported in the 1200 block of Devils Glen Road.
31 A 2014 Toyota Camry and a 2008 Lexus ES 350 collided at Devils Glen Road and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
April 12
32 David Michael Daniels, 45, 2892 Glenview Drive, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
33 Suleman Musad, 32, 730 Bridge Avenue, Davenport, was arrested in the 1800 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication and interference with official acts.
April 13
34 Fraud by credit card charges, valued at $1,309.90, was reported in the 3900 block of Partridge Circle.
35 A 2009 Kia Spectra and a 2014 Ford F150 collided on the Interstate 74 Bride, resulting in $4,300 in damage.
April 14
36 An iPhone, valued at $790, was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.