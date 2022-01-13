Crime Watch

November 15
1. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra and a 2020 Honda Odyssey collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $1,000 in damage
December 6
2. A 2003 Lexus ES 300, a 2007 Ford Taurus SE and a 2021 Hyundai Elantra collided at River Drive and 6th Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage
December 10
3. A 2013 Ford Fusion and a 2015 Buick Enclave collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage
December 16
4. A battery charger with USB port, three outdoor video cameras, a padlock, a USB charging cord and a drill, total value of $455.18 were reported stolen from the 900 block of Middle Road. All items were recovered.
December 18
5. A juvenile was arrested at the 700 block of Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, no intent
December 19
6. Levi Brockhouse, 27, 142 Sycamore Lane, was arrested at the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fourth degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brockhouse was also arrested for fifth degree theft from the 1400 block of Kimberly Road
December 20
7. A vehicle title and registration paperwork, a vehicle cigarette lighter charging adaptor, valued at $20, and bolt cutters, valued at $30, were reported stolen from the 2300 block of Avalon Drive. The title and registration paperwork and the cigarette lighter charging adaptor were recovered.
8. A hit and run was reported at the 1700 block of Kimberly Road
9. A purse, valued at $10 was reported stolen and a car window, valued at $350, was reported damaged at the 2200 block of 23rd Street
December 21
10. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler and a 2018 GMC Savanna collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $20,000 in damage
December 23
11. William Jacob Willis, 31, 1102 8th Avenue, Silvis, was cited at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of trespassing
12. A 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan collided with a utility pole and a mailbox at St. Johns Court and 18th Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage
13. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler and a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $14,000 in damage
December 24
14. A 2008 Saturn Outlook and a 2020 Hyundai Veloster collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $1,500 in damage
15. A 2020 Jeep Compass and a 2013 BMW 328 collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $400 in damage
16. A 2015 Ford Explorer and a 2013 Mercedes UT collided at the 3400 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $600 in damage
17. A 2007 Chevrolet Equinox LS and a 2007 Buick Lucerne CXL collided on the Interstate 74 bridge, resulting in $3,000 in damage
December 28
18. A 2017 Ford Fusion collided with a median cable barrier at Middle Road and Interstate 80, resulting in $12,000 in damage
19. A 1996 Dodge Dakota and a 2013 International 7300 SFA plow truck collided at the 1700 block of Danbury Drive, resulting in $2,000 in damage
20. A 2019 Freightliner box truck collided with a street lamp at the 6200 block of Buckskin Trail, resulting in $2,500 in damage
21. A 2009 Ford Fusion and a 2013 Toyota Corolla collided at Middle Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $800 in damage