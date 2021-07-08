Crime Watch

May 28

1. Brian Michael Wisco, 45, 110 Edna Street, Maquoketa, Iowa, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of third degree theft.

2. A 2018 Dodge Ram, valued at $20000, was reported stolen at 9 Riverview Lane.

May 30

3. Anthony Anderson, 45, 673 West 64th Street, Davenport, was arrested at 3000 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of violation of no contact or protective order.

4. Kala Marie Carnithan, 37, 18 Park View Drive D, Park View, Iowa, was arrested at 2800 Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication and interference with official acts.

June 1

5. Ashley Elizabeth Orosco, 30, 1533 29th Street, Rock Island, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear on warrant.

June 4

6. A 2003 Chevrolet Impala and a 2012 Jeep Patriot collided at Falcon Avenue and 56th Avenue, resulting in $1,300 in damage.

7. A 2009 Toyota Corolla collided with an electronic sign at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $15,000 in damage.