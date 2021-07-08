Crime Watch

May 28
1. Brian Michael Wisco, 45, 110 Edna Street, Maquoketa, Iowa, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of third degree theft.
2. A 2018 Dodge Ram, valued at $20000, was reported stolen at 9 Riverview Lane.
May 30
3. Anthony Anderson, 45, 673 West 64th Street, Davenport, was arrested at 3000 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of violation of no contact or protective order.
4. Kala Marie Carnithan, 37, 18 Park View Drive D, Park View, Iowa, was arrested at 2800 Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication and interference with official acts.
June 1
5. Ashley Elizabeth Orosco, 30, 1533 29th Street, Rock Island, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear on warrant.
June 4
6. A 2003 Chevrolet Impala and a 2012 Jeep Patriot collided at Falcon Avenue and 56th Avenue, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
7. A 2009 Toyota Corolla collided with an electronic sign at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
June 5
8. A 2009 Honda Accord and a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
9. A 2007 Honda Pilot and a 2012 Toyota RAV 4 collided at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $2,300 in damage.
June 6
10. A 2010 Ford Explorer and a 2012 Ford Explorer collided at 900 Middle Road, resulting in $200 in damage.
June 7
11. Morris Moore-Hansen, 21, 815 Tenplus Street, was arrested at 800 Tenplus Street on suspicion of simple assault.
June 10
12. Carl Anthony Hall, 48, 701 South Bluff Boulevard, apt. 3, Clinton, Iowa, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of third degree theft.
June 11
13. A 2015 Toyota Camry and a 2020 Toyota Corolla collided at 2100 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
14. A 2010 Hyundai Elantra and a 2013 Chevrolet K150 collided at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
15. A 2012 Mercedes GLK 350 and a 2017 Honda Pilot collided at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $2,200 in damage.
June 12
16. Sean Christian Hodges, 36, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, was arrested at 3000 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
17. Justin Michael Davidson, 38, 1140 Brown Street, was arrested at 2100 Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of second degree harassment and simple assault.
June 14
18. A 1986 Honda CMX250CD was involved in a single vehicle accident at 38 Parklane Circle, resulting in $500 in damage.
19. A car part, valued at $1000, was reported stolen at 1700 State Street.
June 15
20. A 2017 Ford Focus and a 2013 Ford F150 collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
June 16
21. Merchandise, valued at $40, were reported stolen at 800 Middle Road.