Nov. 13
1 Suzana Ajeti, 55, 2543 Oak St., was arrested in the 2500 block of Oak Street on suspicion of first-offense compulsory education violation.
Nov. 15
2 Aaron Clifford Parker, 32, 2632 Magnolia Drive, was arrested in the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an intrastate warrant.
Nov. 17
3 A 2018 Jeep Wrangler and a 2017 RAV 4 collided in the 2500 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
4 A 2007 Ford F650 collided with a electric pole at Parkway Drive and Fairmeadows Drive, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
Nov. 18
5 Nathan Galbraith, 27, 3830 Prairie Lane, was arrested in the 3800 block of Prairie Lane on suspicion of possession of sodium hydroxide and drug possession/delivery.
6 A 2011 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2018 Jeep Cherokee collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 14th Street, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
Nov. 19
7 A 2011 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2006 Honda RGL collided at Devils Glen and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $18,000 in damage.
Nov. 21
8 A 2017 Toyota Camry and a 2015 Mini Cooper collided at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
Nov. 22
9 A 2004 Lexus ES330 and a 2007 Honda Accord collide in the 2400 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
Nov. 23
10 A 2015 Ford Escape and 2010 Volkswagen Jetta collided at Lincoln and Kimberly roads, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
11 A 2015 Mazda CX5 and a 2010 Nissan Sentra collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.3, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
Nov. 24
12 Criminal mischief, no damage value listed, was reported in the 3300 block of Maplecrest Road.
13 A 2005 Ford Escape and a 2016 Chrysler Promaster collided in the 1200 block of Golden Valley Drive, resulting in $3,050 in damage.
Nov. 25
14 Fraudulent charges, valued at $140, were reported in the 1800 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
15 Christian Michael Munn, 40, 1029 West 59th St., Davenport, was arrested at Grant Street and 14th Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
16 A 1999 Ford Mustang and a 2015 Mercury Montego collided at 18th Street and Middle Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
17 A 2001 Pontiac Bonneville and a 2006 Pontiac Torrent collided in the 300 block of 10th Street, resulting in $1,050 in damage.
Nov. 26
18 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue.
Nov. 27
19 David Lee Levy, III., 23, no address given, was arrested in the 900 block of 39th Street on suspicion of providing false identification information, interference with official acts, and an interstate warrant.
20 Candy bars, valued at $20, were reported stolen in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
21 Batteries and tools, valued at $1,065, were reported stolen in the 1500 block of State Street.
22 A 2017 Lexus RX350 and a 2017 Ford F150 collided at Interstate 74 East at last Iowa Exit, resulting in $1,700 in damage.
23 A 2007 Honda Odyssey and a 2014 Honda Accord collided at Devils Glen and Crow Creek roads, resulting in $800 in damage.
24 A 2016 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2008 Lincoln MKX collided in the 2700 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,700 in damage.
Nov. 28
25 Addison Joseph Metz, 21, 2128 Cody St., was arrested in the 2500 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender driving while barred, and an intrastate warrant.
26 Randy Thomas Noe, 35, 611 South Elsie Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.
27 A 2010 Acura TL and a 2014 Ford F150 collided in the Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $200 in damage.
28 A 2018 Western Star dump truck collided with a light pole in the 3500 block of Middle Road, resulting in $2,100 in damage.
29 A 2004 Ford F15 and a 2010 Buick Lucerne collided in the 2700 block of Willow Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
Nov. 29
30 A 2010 Chevrolet Suburban, a 2010 Toyota Avalon, and a 2004 Ford F150 collided at Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,600 in damage.
31 Tools, valued at $40.99, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Grant Street.
32 A 2004 Ford Ranger and a 2017 Dodge Ram collided at Utica Ridge Road and Terrace Park Drive, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
33 A 2018 Hyundai Elantra and a 2018 Nissan Altima collided in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
34 A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2015 GMC Sierra collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
35 A 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan, a 2009 Mercury Mariner, and a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at Deerbrook Drive and Devils Glen, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
Nov. 30
36 A 2011 Audi Q7 and a 2002 Ford F150 collided at State and 20th streets, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
37 Allen Lloyd Smock, 44, 1138 State St., Apt 23, was arrested in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of third- or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault.
38 Ryan Scott Harris, 29, 338 South Elmwood Ave., Davenport, was arrested at River Drive and 4th Street on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
39 Mike Hargrove, 50, 6524 Cedar St., Davenport, was arrested in the 600 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
40 A 2017 Nissan Maxima collided with a overhead wash controller in the 2500 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
Dec. 1
41 Lance Matthew Smith, 40, 1310 29th St., was arrested in the 2100 block of State Street on suspicion of third- or subsequent offense public consumption/intoxication.
42 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 1800 block of Kimberly Road.
43 A 2013 Jeep Wrangler was involved in a single vehicle crash in the 6600 block of Indiana Avenue, resulting in $150 in damage.
Dec. 2
44 Robert Gerard Pilon, Jr., 51, 912 South 8th St., Eldridge, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
45 A 2007 Chevrolet Impala and a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $950 in damage.
December 3
46 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $15,000, was reported in the 1600 block of 23rd Street.
Dec. 5
47 Shane Michael Barnes, 40, no address given, was arrested at 8th Street and State Street on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended, canceled, or revoked.
Dec. 3
48 Brenton Avery Mays, 25, 2733 Magnolia Drive, was arrested in the 2600 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of eluding, interference with official acts, child endangerment with no injury, habitual offender driving while barred, and an interstate warrant.
