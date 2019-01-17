Dec. 5
1 Sherry Ann Johnson, 41, 608 E. 6th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 4300 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of check forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
2 Floyd Merle Johnson, 40, 902 Gaines St., Davenport, was arrested in the 4300 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of check forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and an intrastate warrant.
Dec. 6
3 Alcohol, valued at $2.25, was reported stolen in the 1200 block of State Street.
Dec. 8
4 Dylan Jordan Ekstrand, 19, 5323 Gaines St., Davenport, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Torrey Pines Court on suspicion of possession of alcohol by person ages 18-20.
Dec. 9
5 Gas, valued at $10, was reported stolen in the 3700 block of State Street.
Dec. 15
6 Patrick David O’Brien, 52, 918 Jones St., was arrested at 12th and Holmes streets on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
7 Games, valued at $120, were reported stolen in the 800 block of Tenplus Street.
8 Christine Kessel, 49, 1200 State St., was arrested on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
9 Devon Michael Hamilton, 20, 800 Middle Road, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10 Ernesto Junior Vega, 28, 1945 Winding Hill Road, was arrested at 26th and State streets on suspicion of second-offense consumption/intoxication and interference with official acts.
11 A debit card, master card, purse, and cash, valued at $190, were reported stolen in the 2000 block of Middle Road. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was also reported.
Dec. 16
12 Deseani Dupree Carter, 18, 1609 State St., was arrested on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
Dec. 17
13 Tools, clothes, jewelry, and household goods, valued at $1,672, were reported stolenin the 2900 block of Cypress Drive.
14 Kenneth Freeman, 41, 932 State St., Apt 6, was arrested in the 900 block of State Street on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
Dec. 19
15 Food, valued at 425.87, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Falcon Avenue.
16 A 2010 Mercury Mariner and a 2018 Toyota Corolla collided at Middle and Belmont roads, resulting in $2,300 in damage.
Dec. 20
17 Cash, valued at $5, was reported stolen in the 5100 block of Greystone Drive.
18 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported in the 3200 block of North Willow Court.
20 A credit card, phone, and cash, valued at $42, were reported stolen in the 3400 block of Clover Hills Drive.
21 A 2004 Nissan Sentra and a 2004 Dodge Dakota collided in the 3500 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,050 in damage.
22 A 1993 Ford F150 and a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
Dec. 21
23 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported in the 3200 block of North Willow Court.
24 Lucas Mathew Seitz, 28, no address given, was cited in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of supplying alcohol to person under age.
25 A 2011 Lexus RX350 and a 2010 Honda Accord collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
26 A 2009 Honda Fit and a 2003 Ford Escape collided in the 1600 block of Lincoln Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
27 A 2002 Cadillac Deville and a 2016 Toyota Avalon collided in the 600 block of Belmont Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
Dec. 22
28 Sebastian Kidangayil, 41, 5331 Taylor Ave., was arrested at 53rd Avenue and White Post Road on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while license denied or revoked, interference with official acts, and open container driver over 21.
29 Fraudulent checks, valued at $29.75, were reported in the 1100 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
Dec. 23
30 Criminal mischief, no damage total listed, was reported in the 6900 block of Colonial Avenue.
31 Austin Daniel Lafrentz, 28, 4902 Davis St., was arrested in the 4200 block of Kiwanis Park on suspicion of second- or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance, violation of park hours, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
32 Criminal mischief, no damage total listed, was reported in the 6000 block of Shadowbrook Drive.
December 24
33 Genessa Gail Charlet, 41, 112 North Ward, Geneseo, Illinois, was arrested in the 3500 block of Coblestone Drive on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 25
34 James Edward Strauss, 52, 4519 18th Ave., Rock Island, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of felony forgery and possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 26
35 A 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan and a 2007 Toyota Corolla collided at Grant and 12th streets, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
36 Maria Candelaria, 47, 3515 Main St., Apt 6, Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of check forgery, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
37 Michael Todd Debord, 51, 3515 Main St., Apt 6, Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
38 Christian Elmore-Manning, 24, 3515 Main St., Apt 2, Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
39 Gregory Garrett, 67, 4186 Fairview Drive, Apt 3, was arrested in the 4100 block of Fairview Drive on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
40 Nolan Anderson, 49, 2138 State St.t, was arrested in the 2300 block of State on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
Dec. 27
41 August Dale Verdick, 79, 803 North Vine St., Kewanee, Illinois, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of third-degree criminal mischief.
42 A 2013 Land Rover LR2 collided with a utility pole at 31st and State streets, resulting in $16,000 in damage.
