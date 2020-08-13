Crime watch

8. A 2015 Chevrolet Cruze collided with a pedestrian in the 3500 block of Chateau Knoll, resulting in $0 in damage.

July 25

9. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $250, was reported in the 2200 block of Cody Street.

10. Cash, a wallet, and various cards, valued at $470, were reported stolen at Interstate 80 rest area mile marker 301.

11. Garage door openers, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 5000 block of Red Fox Road.

12. Cash, valued at $20, was reported stolen in the 5800 block of Vanderginst Court.

13. A 2012 Kia Sorrento, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, cash, and credit cards, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Hawk Drive.

14. A 2008 Ford Fusion and a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $800 in damage.

15. A 2016 Kia Optima and a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $23,000 in damage.

July 26