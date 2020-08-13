Crime watch

July 14
1. Cash, valued at $8,400, was reported stolen in the 1500 block of State Street.
July 16
2. A 2020 Lincoln MKZ and a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu collided in the 3200 block of South Hampton Drive, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
July 18
3. William Luther Friedrich, 31, 903 8th Avenue, Sterling, Illinois, was arrested in the 2200 block of Grant Street on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated.
July 22
4. A 2015 Honda CRV and a pedestrian collided at 1100 Fairland Drive, resulting in $1,000 in damage. The pedestrian was transported to Trinity Terrace Park.
July 23
5. A 2004 Dodge Ram and a 2019 Ford F250 collided at Grant Street and 17th Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
July 24
6. Aaron Mitchell Spicer, 33, 598 19th Avenue, Rock Island, was cited in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and providing false identification information.
7. A 2005 Toyota Corolla and a 2014 Ford Focus collided at Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,750 in damage.
8. A 2015 Chevrolet Cruze collided with a pedestrian in the 3500 block of Chateau Knoll, resulting in $0 in damage.
July 25
9. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $250, was reported in the 2200 block of Cody Street.
10. Cash, a wallet, and various cards, valued at $470, were reported stolen at Interstate 80 rest area mile marker 301.
11. Garage door openers, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 5000 block of Red Fox Road.
12. Cash, valued at $20, was reported stolen in the 5800 block of Vanderginst Court.
13. A 2012 Kia Sorrento, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, cash, and credit cards, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Hawk Drive.
14. A 2008 Ford Fusion and a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $800 in damage.
15. A 2016 Kia Optima and a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $23,000 in damage.
July 26
16. Raymond Lee Scherer, 32, 3621 Clover Hills Drive, was arrested in the 3600 block of Clover Hills Drive on suspicion of second offense domestic abuse assault.
17. A 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was involved in a single vehicle accident at Devils Glen Road and State Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
July 27
18. A 2004 Ford Ranger and a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
July 28
19. Brandy Lynn Evans, 46, 2145 23rd Avenue, Rock Island, was cited at in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
